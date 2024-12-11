Best way to allow selection of SVG?

I’m building a custom Gutenberg Block in Wordpress, which basically uses react to build the backend portion.

I need a way to allow a user to select from a list of SVG’s (in this case Font Awesome Icons). Basically I have all of the SVG files downloaded for each icon, and I need a way to allow the user to select the SVG they want to use, which means I need a means of creating a list of them that can be used to populate a dropdown.

The best I can come up with is to create a JSON file like [ { "id": "comment-dots", "family": "Font Awesome", "sub-family": "solid", "name": "Comment Dots", "path": "<path d='M168.2 384.9c-...>" },...

As far as I know, no such JSON file already exists, and there are hundreds (thousands?) of Font Awesome icons, so I’d have to build it (though I could probably come up with a python one-line to loop through them).

Is there an already established and logical way to populate lists of icons assuming I have the SVG files for them?

One particular nuance is that I want to be able to add, at some point, more icons other than just the Font Awesome to the same file in case I want to expand the available icon options to other icon families.