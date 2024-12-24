React Select with html in the option?

I am building a react component to allow selection of SVGs, which are populated from a JSON file. I am trying to build a select control that has the name of the icon/svg as well as the svg itself in each option row. The code doesn’t give any errors, and returns the result appropriately, but it doesn’t display the icon/svg (just the span with the name).

The JSON file acts as the library to select the SVG path, and looks like

{ "family": "Font Awesome", "svgs": [ { "id": "comment-dots", "name": "Comment Dots", "path": "<path d='M168.2 384.9c-15-5.4-31.7-3.1-44.6 6.4c-8.2 6-22.3 14.8-39.4 22.7c5.6-14.7 9.9-31.3 11.3-49.4c1-12.9-3.3-25.7-11.8-35.5C60.4 302.8 48 272 48 240c0-79.5 83.3-160 208-160s208 80.5 208 160s-83.3 160-208 160c-31.6 0-61.3-5.5-87.8-15.1zM26.3 423.8c-1.6 2.7-3.3 5.4-5.1 8.1l-.3 .5c-1.6 2.3-3.2 4.6-4.8 6.9c-3.5 4.7-7.3 9.3-11.3 13.5c-4.6 4.6-5.9 11.4-3.4 17.4c2.5 6 8.3 9.9 14.8 9.9c5.1 0 10.2-.3 15.3-.8l.7-.1c4.4-.5 8.8-1.1 13.2-1.9c.8-.1 1.6-.3 2.4-.5c17.8-3.5 34.9-9.5 50.1-16.1c22.9-10 42.4-21.9 54.3-30.6c31.8 11.5 67 17.9 104.1 17.9c141.4 0 256-93.1 256-208S397.4 32 256 32S0 125.1 0 240c0 45.1 17.7 86.8 47.7 120.9c-1.9 24.5-11.4 46.3-21.4 62.9zM144 272a32 32 0 1 0 0-64 32 32 0 1 0 0 64zm144-32a32 32 0 1 0 -64 0 32 32 0 1 0 64 0zm80 32a32 32 0 1 0 0-64 32 32 0 1 0 0 64z'/>" }, { "id": "newspaper", "name": "Newspaper", "path": "<path d='M168 80c-13.3 0-24 10.7-24 24l0 304c0 8.4-1.4 16.5-4.1 24L440 432c13.3 0 24-10.7 24-24l0-304c0-13.3-10.7-24-24-24L168 80zM72 480c-39.8 0-72-32.2-72-72L0 112C0 98.7 10.7 88 24 88s24 10.7 24 24l0 296c0 13.3 10.7 24 24 24s24-10.7 24-24l0-304c0-39.8 32.2-72 72-72l272 0c39.8 0 72 32.2 72 72l0 304c0 39.8-32.2 72-72 72L72 480zM176 136c0-13.3 10.7-24 24-24l96 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24l0 80c0 13.3-10.7 24-24 24l-96 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24l0-80zm200-24l32 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24s-10.7 24-24 24l-32 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24s10.7-24 24-24zm0 80l32 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24s-10.7 24-24 24l-32 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24s10.7-24 24-24zM200 272l208 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24s-10.7 24-24 24l-208 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24s10.7-24 24-24zm0 80l208 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24s-10.7 24-24 24l-208 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24s10.7-24 24-24z'/>" }, { "id": "map", "name": "Map", "path": "<path d='M565.6 36.2C572.1 40.7 576 48.1 576 56l0 336c0 10-6.2 18.9-15.5 22.4l-168 64c-5.2 2-10.9 2.1-16.1 .3L192.5 417.5l-160 61c-7.4 2.8-15.7 1.8-22.2-2.7S0 463.9 0 456L0 120c0-10 6.1-18.9 15.5-22.4l168-64c5.2-2 10.9-2.1 16.1-.3L383.5 94.5l160-61c7.4-2.8 15.7-1.8 22.2 2.7zM48 136.5l0 284.6 120-45.7 0-284.6L48 136.5zM360 422.7l0-285.4-144-48 0 285.4 144 48zm48-1.5l120-45.7 0-284.6L408 136.5l0 284.6z'/>" } ] } ]

The code for the component is ```import { useState, useEffect } from ‘react’;

import { __ } from ‘@wordpress/i18n’;

import { SelectControl } from ‘@wordpress/components’;

export function IconSelectControl(props) {

const { iconSvgId, onIconChange } = props;

const [iconData, setIconData] = useState([]); useEffect(() => { const fetchIconData = async () => { try { const response = await fetch('/myurl.com/icons.json'); const data = await response.json(); if (data && data.length > 0) { setIconData(data[0].svgs); } } catch (error) { console.error('Error fetching icons:', error); } }; fetchIconData(); }, []); const handleIconChange = (selectedIconId) => { const selectedIcon = iconData.find(icon => icon.id === selectedIconId); if (selectedIcon && onIconChange) { onIconChange({ iconSvgId: selectedIconId, iconSvgPath: selectedIcon.path }); } }; if (iconData.length === 0) { return <p>{__('Loading icons...', 'text-domain')}</p>; } const iconOptions = iconData.map((icon) => ({ value: icon.path, label: ( <div style={{ display: 'flex', alignItems: 'center' }}> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox={icon.viewBox || "0 0 512 512"} // Use the viewBox from the icon data, or default style={{ width: '20px', height: '20px' }} // Control size using style dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: icon.path }} // Insert the full path data ></svg>

<span style={{ marginRight: ‘8px’ }}>{icon.name}

</div> ), })); return ( <SelectControl label={__('Select Icon', 'text-domain')} value={iconSvgId} options={iconOptions} onChange={handleIconChange} /> );

}