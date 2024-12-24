React Select with html in the option?

I am building a react component to allow selection of SVGs, which are populated from a JSON file. I am trying to build a select control that has the name of the icon/svg as well as the svg itself in each option row. The code doesn’t give any errors, and returns the result appropriately, but it doesn’t display the icon/svg (just the span with the name).
The JSON file acts as the library to select the SVG path, and looks like
{
"family": "Font Awesome",
"svgs": [
{
"id": "comment-dots",
"name": "Comment Dots",
"path": "<path d='M168.2 384.9c-15-5.4-31.7-3.1-44.6 6.4c-8.2 6-22.3 14.8-39.4 22.7c5.6-14.7 9.9-31.3 11.3-49.4c1-12.9-3.3-25.7-11.8-35.5C60.4 302.8 48 272 48 240c0-79.5 83.3-160 208-160s208 80.5 208 160s-83.3 160-208 160c-31.6 0-61.3-5.5-87.8-15.1zM26.3 423.8c-1.6 2.7-3.3 5.4-5.1 8.1l-.3 .5c-1.6 2.3-3.2 4.6-4.8 6.9c-3.5 4.7-7.3 9.3-11.3 13.5c-4.6 4.6-5.9 11.4-3.4 17.4c2.5 6 8.3 9.9 14.8 9.9c5.1 0 10.2-.3 15.3-.8l.7-.1c4.4-.5 8.8-1.1 13.2-1.9c.8-.1 1.6-.3 2.4-.5c17.8-3.5 34.9-9.5 50.1-16.1c22.9-10 42.4-21.9 54.3-30.6c31.8 11.5 67 17.9 104.1 17.9c141.4 0 256-93.1 256-208S397.4 32 256 32S0 125.1 0 240c0 45.1 17.7 86.8 47.7 120.9c-1.9 24.5-11.4 46.3-21.4 62.9zM144 272a32 32 0 1 0 0-64 32 32 0 1 0 0 64zm144-32a32 32 0 1 0 -64 0 32 32 0 1 0 64 0zm80 32a32 32 0 1 0 0-64 32 32 0 1 0 0 64z'/>"
},
{
"id": "newspaper",
"name": "Newspaper",
"path": "<path d='M168 80c-13.3 0-24 10.7-24 24l0 304c0 8.4-1.4 16.5-4.1 24L440 432c13.3 0 24-10.7 24-24l0-304c0-13.3-10.7-24-24-24L168 80zM72 480c-39.8 0-72-32.2-72-72L0 112C0 98.7 10.7 88 24 88s24 10.7 24 24l0 296c0 13.3 10.7 24 24 24s24-10.7 24-24l0-304c0-39.8 32.2-72 72-72l272 0c39.8 0 72 32.2 72 72l0 304c0 39.8-32.2 72-72 72L72 480zM176 136c0-13.3 10.7-24 24-24l96 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24l0 80c0 13.3-10.7 24-24 24l-96 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24l0-80zm200-24l32 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24s-10.7 24-24 24l-32 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24s10.7-24 24-24zm0 80l32 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24s-10.7 24-24 24l-32 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24s10.7-24 24-24zM200 272l208 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24s-10.7 24-24 24l-208 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24s10.7-24 24-24zm0 80l208 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24s-10.7 24-24 24l-208 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24s10.7-24 24-24z'/>"
},
{
"id": "map",
"name": "Map",
"path": "<path d='M565.6 36.2C572.1 40.7 576 48.1 576 56l0 336c0 10-6.2 18.9-15.5 22.4l-168 64c-5.2 2-10.9 2.1-16.1 .3L192.5 417.5l-160 61c-7.4 2.8-15.7 1.8-22.2-2.7S0 463.9 0 456L0 120c0-10 6.1-18.9 15.5-22.4l168-64c5.2-2 10.9-2.1 16.1-.3L383.5 94.5l160-61c7.4-2.8 15.7-1.8 22.2 2.7zM48 136.5l0 284.6 120-45.7 0-284.6L48 136.5zM360 422.7l0-285.4-144-48 0 285.4 144 48zm48-1.5l120-45.7 0-284.6L408 136.5l0 284.6z'/>"
}
]
}
]
The code for the component is ```import { useState, useEffect } from ‘react’;
import { __ } from ‘@wordpress/i18n’;
import { SelectControl } from ‘@wordpress/components’;
export function IconSelectControl(props) {
const { iconSvgId, onIconChange } = props;
const [iconData, setIconData] = useState([]);
useEffect(() => {
const fetchIconData = async () => {
try {
const response = await fetch('/myurl.com/icons.json');
const data = await response.json();
if (data && data.length > 0) {
setIconData(data[0].svgs);
}
} catch (error) {
console.error('Error fetching icons:', error);
}
};
fetchIconData();
}, []);
const handleIconChange = (selectedIconId) => {
const selectedIcon = iconData.find(icon => icon.id === selectedIconId);
if (selectedIcon && onIconChange) {
onIconChange({
iconSvgId: selectedIconId,
iconSvgPath: selectedIcon.path
});
}
};
if (iconData.length === 0) {
return <p>{__('Loading icons...', 'text-domain')}</p>;
}
const iconOptions = iconData.map((icon) => ({
value: icon.path,
label: (
<div style={{ display: 'flex', alignItems: 'center' }}>
<svg
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
viewBox={icon.viewBox || "0 0 512 512"} // Use the viewBox from the icon data, or default
style={{ width: '20px', height: '20px' }} // Control size using style
dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: icon.path }} // Insert the full path data
></svg>
<span style={{ marginRight: ‘8px’ }}>{icon.name}
</div>
),
}));
return (
<SelectControl
label={__('Select Icon', 'text-domain')}
value={iconSvgId}
options={iconOptions}
onChange={handleIconChange}
/>
);
}
An example markup returned is ```<select class="components-select-control__input f---ae-fefd-k4pu08 e1mv6sxx2" id="inspector-select-control-2"><option value="<path d='M168.2 384.9c-15-5.4-31.7-3.1-44.6 6.4c-8.2 6-22.3 14.8-39.4 22.7c5.6-14.7 9.9-31.3 11.3-49.4c1-12.9-3.3-25.7-11.8-35.5C60.4 302.8 48 272 48 240c0-79.5 83.3-160 208-160s208 80.5 208 160s-83.3 160-208 160c-31.6 0-61.3-5.5-87.8-15.1zM26.3 423.8c-1.6 2.7-3.3 5.4-5.1 8.1l-.3 .5c-1.6 2.3-3.2 4.6-4.8 6.9c-3.5 4.7-7.3 9.3-11.3 13.5c-4.6 4.6-5.9 11.4-3.4 17.4c2.5 6 8.3 9.9 14.8 9.9c5.1 0 10.2-.3 15.3-.8l.7-.1c4.4-.5 8.8-1.1 13.2-1.9c.8-.1 1.6-.3 2.4-.5c17.8-3.5 34.9-9.5 50.1-16.1c22.9-10 42.4-21.9 54.3-30.6c31.8 11.5 67 17.9 104.1 17.9c141.4 0 256-93.1 256-208S397.4 32 256 32S0 125.1 0 240c0 45.1 17.7 86.8 47.7 120.9c-1.9 24.5-11.4 46.3-21.4 62.9zM144 272a32 32 0 1 0 0-64 32 32 0 1 0 0 64zm144-32a32 32 0 1 0 -64 0 32 32 0 1 0 64 0zm80 32a32 32 0 1 0 0-64 32 32 0 1 0 0 64z'/>"><div style="display: flex; align-items: center;"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 512 512" style="width: 20px; height: 20px;"><path d="M168.2 384.9c-15-5.4-31.7-3.1-44.6 6.4c-8.2 6-22.3 14.8-39.4 22.7c5.6-14.7 9.9-31.3 11.3-49.4c1-12.9-3.3-25.7-11.8-35.5C60.4 302.8 48 272 48 240c0-79.5 83.3-160 208-160s208 80.5 208 160s-83.3 160-208 160c-31.6 0-61.3-5.5-87.8-15.1zM26.3 423.8c-1.6 2.7-3.3 5.4-5.1 8.1l-.3 .5c-1.6 2.3-3.2 4.6-4.8 6.9c-3.5 4.7-7.3 9.3-11.3 13.5c-4.6 4.6-5.9 11.4-3.4 17.4c2.5 6 8.3 9.9 14.8 9.9c5.1 0 10.2-.3 15.3-.8l.7-.1c4.4-.5 8.8-1.1 13.2-1.9c.8-.1 1.6-.3 2.4-.5c17.8-3.5 34.9-9.5 50.1-16.1c22.9-10 42.4-21.9 54.3-30.6c31.8 11.5 67 17.9 104.1 17.9c141.4 0 256-93.1 256-208S397.4 32 256 32S0 125.1 0 240c0 45.1 17.7 86.8 47.7 120.9c-1.9 24.5-11.4 46.3-21.4 62.9zM144 272a32 32 0 1 0 0-64 32 32 0 1 0 0 64zm144-32a32 32 0 1 0 -64 0 32 32 0 1 0 64 0zm80 32a32 32 0 1 0 0-64 32 32 0 1 0 0 64z"></path></svg><span style="margin-right: 8px;">Comment Dots</span></div></option><option value="<path d='M168 80c-13.3 0-24 10.7-24 24l0 304c0 8.4-1.4 16.5-4.1 24L440 432c13.3 0 24-10.7 24-24l0-304c0-13.3-10.7-24-24-24L168 80zM72 480c-39.8 0-72-32.2-72-72L0 112C0 98.7 10.7 88 24 88s24 10.7 24 24l0 296c0 13.3 10.7 24 24 24s24-10.7 24-24l0-304c0-39.8 32.2-72 72-72l272 0c39.8 0 72 32.2 72 72l0 304c0 39.8-32.2 72-72 72L72 480zM176 136c0-13.3 10.7-24 24-24l96 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24l0 80c0 13.3-10.7 24-24 24l-96 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24l0-80zm200-24l32 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24s-10.7 24-24 24l-32 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24s10.7-24 24-24zm0 80l32 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24s-10.7 24-24 24l-32 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24s10.7-24 24-24zM200 272l208 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24s-10.7 24-24 24l-208 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24s10.7-24 24-24zm0 80l208 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24s-10.7 24-24 24l-208 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24s10.7-24 24-24z'/>"><div style="display: flex; align-items: center;"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 512 512" style="width: 20px; height: 20px;"><path d="M168 80c-13.3 0-24 10.7-24 24l0 304c0 8.4-1.4 16.5-4.1 24L440 432c13.3 0 24-10.7 24-24l0-304c0-13.3-10.7-24-24-24L168 80zM72 480c-39.8 0-72-32.2-72-72L0 112C0 98.7 10.7 88 24 88s24 10.7 24 24l0 296c0 13.3 10.7 24 24 24s24-10.7 24-24l0-304c0-39.8 32.2-72 72-72l272 0c39.8 0 72 32.2 72 72l0 304c0 39.8-32.2 72-72 72L72 480zM176 136c0-13.3 10.7-24 24-24l96 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24l0 80c0 13.3-10.7 24-24 24l-96 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24l0-80zm200-24l32 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24s-10.7 24-24 24l-32 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24s10.7-24 24-24zm0 80l32 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24s-10.7 24-24 24l-32 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24s10.7-24 24-24zM200 272l208 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24s-10.7 24-24 24l-208 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24s10.7-24 24-24zm0 80l208 0c13.3 0 24 10.7 24 24s-10.7 24-24 24l-208 0c-13.3 0-24-10.7-24-24s10.7-24 24-24z"></path></svg><span style="margin-right: 8px;">Newspaper</span></div></option><option value="<path d='M565.6 36.2C572.1 40.7 576 48.1 576 56l0 336c0 10-6.2 18.9-15.5 22.4l-168 64c-5.2 2-10.9 2.1-16.1 .3L192.5 417.5l-160 61c-7.4 2.8-15.7 1.8-22.2-2.7S0 463.9 0 456L0 120c0-10 6.1-18.9 15.5-22.4l168-64c5.2-2 10.9-2.1 16.1-.3L383.5 94.5l160-61c7.4-2.8 15.7-1.8 22.2 2.7zM48 136.5l0 284.6 120-45.7 0-284.6L48 136.5zM360 422.7l0-285.4-144-48 0 285.4 144 48zm48-1.5l120-45.7 0-284.6L408 136.5l0 284.6z'/>"><div style="display: flex; align-items: center;"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 512 512" style="width: 20px; height: 20px;"><path d="M565.6 36.2C572.1 40.7 576 48.1 576 56l0 336c0 10-6.2 18.9-15.5 22.4l-168 64c-5.2 2-10.9 2.1-16.1 .3L192.5 417.5l-160 61c-7.4 2.8-15.7 1.8-22.2-2.7S0 463.9 0 456L0 120c0-10 6.1-18.9 15.5-22.4l168-64c5.2-2 10.9-2.1 16.1-.3L383.5 94.5l160-61c7.4-2.8 15.7-1.8 22.2 2.7zM48 136.5l0 284.6 120-45.7 0-284.6L48 136.5zM360 422.7l0-285.4-144-48 0 285.4 144 48zm48-1.5l120-45.7 0-284.6L408 136.5l0 284.6z"></path></svg><span style="margin-right: 8px;">Map</span></div></option></select>```