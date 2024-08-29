Best Practice for Installing Mautic in a Subfolder

Hello,

I have successfully set up Mautic in a subfolder.

Typically, Mautic is installed in the root domain, but I decided to keep the root domain for my website and install Mautic in a distinct subfolder.

To accomplish this, I adjusted the .htaccess file by prepending “XXX” to the path.

<If “%{REQUEST_URI} =~ m#^/XXX/(index|index_dev|upgrade/upgrade).php#”>

This approach worked effectively, but with each Mautic update, the .htaccess file gets reset. As a result, I need to reapply the changes after every update.

Is there a more effective method for handling this?