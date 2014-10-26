Best javascript framework for massive CRUD web app

Hi,

I’m planning to develop a huge professional website with CRUD needs. My database will be MySQL and customers should be able to purchase a service online.

I’ve seen some website using backbone.js, underscore.js, modrnzr.js and other javascript framework.

Few really use angularJS while it is pomoted as THE javascript for massive CRUD requests application.

Behind for server communication i think i will use PHP.

Please could you tell me what are the plus and minus of those javascript frameworks and why people use mostly backbone and modernizr.js ?

I’ currently reading a book about angularjs and i don’t want to waste my time with it if backbone is the javascript i need.

Till now i read the angularjs is the CRUD javascript framework, modernizr.js is use to detect browser capability of css3/html5 but what about others ?

Thans a lot.