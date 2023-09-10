Autofill without classes

I posted earlier with classes as there was issue dynamic rows, but below script which i am sharing is showing the same issue which is (autofil stil not working with dependent lists) and here no dynamic rows involved so classes not needed in place of IDs but still not working

``` // add depdent list code <Select class="country form-control text-end" name="country[]" id = "country" > <option value=""> Select Type</option> <?php include('db1.php'); $query = "select * from country"; // $query = mysqli_query($con, $qr); $result = $con->query($query); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { ?> <option value="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"><?php echo $row['name']; ?></option> <?php } } ?> </select> <Select class="state form-control text-end" name="state[]" id = "state"> <option value="">select Service</option></select> <Select class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]" id = "city" onchange="GetDetail(this.value)" > <option value="">Select Machine</option></select> //add input fields which will take autofill values <label>First Name:</label> <input type="text" name="first_name" id="first_name" class="form-control"> <label>Last Name:</label><input type="text" name="last_name" id="last_name" class="form-control" > </html></body> Now here is script code for both autofill and dependent drop down list : <script> // onkeyup event will occur when the user // release the key and calls the function // assigned to this event function GetDetail(str) { if (str.length == 0) { document.getElementById("first_name").value = ""; document.getElementById("last_name").value = ""; return; } else { // Creates a new XMLHttpRequest object var xmlhttp = new XMLHttpRequest(); xmlhttp.onreadystatechange = function () { // Defines a function to be called when // the readyState property changes if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) { // Typical action to be performed // when the document is ready var myObj = JSON.parse(this.responseText); // Returns the response data as a // string and store this array in // a variable assign the value // received to first name input field document.getElementById ("first_name").value = myObj[0]; // Assign the value received to // last name input field document.getElementById( "last_name").value = myObj[1]; } }; // xhttp.open("GET", "filename", true); xmlhttp.open("GET", "gfg.php?city=" + str, true); // Sends the request to the server xmlhttp.send(); } } //script for depdent list handling $(document).ready(function() { $("#country").on('change', function() { var countryid = $(this).val(); $.ajax({ method: "POST", url: "response.php", data: { id: countryid }, datatype: "html", success: function(data) { $("#state").html(data); $("#city").html('<option value="">Select Machine</option'); } }); }); $("#state").on('change', function() { var stateid = $(this).val(); $.ajax({ method: "POST", url: "response.php", data: { sid: stateid }, datatype: "html", success: function(data) { $("#city").html(data); } }); }); }); ``` back end script files for databse ``` // Here is response.php file which handle dependent list <?php include_once("db.php"); if (!empty($_POST["id"])) { $id = $_POST['id']; $query = "select * from state where country_id=$id"; $result = mysqli_query($con, $query); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { echo '<option value="">Select Service</option>'; while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) { echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['state'] . '</option>'; } } } elseif (!empty($_POST['sid'])) { $id = $_POST['sid']; $query1 = "select * from city where state_id=$id"; $result1 = mysqli_query($con, $query1); if ($result1->num_rows > 0) { echo '<option value="">Select Machine</option>'; while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result1)) { echo '<option value="' . $row['id'] . '">' . $row['city'] . '</option>'; } } } //gfg.php to get autofill values from database <?php // Get the user id $user_id = $_REQUEST['user_id']; // Database connection $con = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "", "hmis"); if ($user_id !== "") { // Get corresponding first name and // last name for that user id $query = mysqli_query($con, "SELECT qty1, uprice FROM machine1 WHERE user_id ='$user_id'"); $row = mysqli_fetch_array($query); // Get the first name $ccc = $row["qty1"]; $ddd = $row["uprice"]; } // Store it in a array $result = array("$ccc", "$ddd"); // Send in JSON encoded form $myJSON = json_encode($result); echo $myJSON; ?> ```