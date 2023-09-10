Autofill without classes

so your PHP is returning bad (or rather, no) data.
We’ve at least ruled out the Javascript for now. So thats progress.
Is your query in gfg.php valid? Does your database have a record in table machine1 for user_id 1?
here is my userdata table
and below is my gfg.php code, I changed my table name machin1 with userdata (when i was trying diff solution)
// Get the user id
$city = $_REQUEST['city'];
// Database connection
$con = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "", "gfg");
if ($city !== "") {
// Get corresponding first name and
// last name for that user id
$query = mysqli_query($con, "SELECT first_name,
last_name FROM userdata WHERE city='$city'");
$row = mysqli_fetch_array($query);
// Get the first name
$first_name = $row["first_name"];
$last_name = $row["last_name"];
$last_name = $row["last_name"];
}
// Store it in a array
$result = array("$first_name", "$last_name");
// Send in JSON encoded form
$myJSON = json_encode($result);
echo $myJSON;
?>
So your database has “city” as “Qutera Xeo”, and your code is telling it to look for city “1”.
Do we see why that would not work?
so if i change Qutera Xeo with 1 in database, let see it will work or not
oh GOD i am ideot
Thanks mate for your help, yes its working now