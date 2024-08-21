Auto-line-wrap of long lines creates space gap despite very small line-height?

Occasionally I have web pages with a very long line (e.g. the URL of (another) web page).

This very long line is automatically cut and the remaining part automatically wrapped into the next line.

Good so far.

Unfortunately the browser creates a space gap (of e.g.3 pixels) between the first and the second line. The CSS show for this text

urltagline { font-size: 15px; line-height: 15px; }

Even if I reduce brutally the line-height to a much small value like:

urltagline { font-size: 15px; line-height: 10px; }

the space gap remains.

Why?

How can I reduce the space gap to 1 pixel (or even to no empty pixel row between them)?