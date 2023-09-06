Auto generate bill no in php mysql

It is in the month and year IF condition where the code is not working as expected because the offset to get to the month is now 3 instead of 2 and year is 5 instead of 4 because of the extra letter.

<?php // Get the current month and year as two-digit strings $month = date("m"); $year = date("y"); // Get the last bill number from the database $query = "SELECT patientno FROM iap2 ORDER BY patientno DESC"; $result = mysqli_query($conn,$query); // Use mysqli_fetch_assoc() to get an associative array of the fetched row $row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result); // Use $row['patientno'] to get the last bill number $lastid = $row['patientno']; // Check if the last bill number is empty or has a different month or year if(empty($lastid) || substr($lastid, 3, 2) != $month || substr($lastid, 5, 2) != $year) { // Start a new sequence with 0001 $number = "Ls-$month$year-0001"; } else { // Increment the last four digits by one $idd = substr($lastid, 8); echo $idd; // e.g. 0001 $id = str_pad($idd + 1, 4, 0, STR_PAD_LEFT); // e.g. 0002 $number = "Ls-$month$year-$id"; } echo $number; ?>