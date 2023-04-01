Audio loop setting?

62

Here’s an idea I found

audioElement.setAttribute('onended', 'window.location.reload()');

This is for refreshing the page of course, but maybe we could make it to just refresh/reload the audio after it ends :thinking:

Here’s the full code

window.onload = function() {

var clear = document.getElementById("clear");
var audioElement = document.createElement('audio');
    audioElement.setAttribute('src', 'paper_crumple.mp3');
    audioElement.setAttribute('preload', 'auto');
    audioElement.setAttribute('onended', 'window.location.reload()');

function playAudio() {
    audioElement.load;
    audioElement.play();
};

clear.onclick = function() {
    localStorage.clear();
    playAudio();
    $("#wrapper").addClass("fadeOutDown");
};

};
63

On that web page I have not found any of the script you posted in your opening post to this topic (post #1).

64

I understand. Yeah everyday I open it, it shows blank, so I have to add the js in there again. I don’t know why it’s like this now. It was fine before.

65

I now see it’s in audioplayer.js file

66

Yes, but it won’t stay in there tomorrow lol I would have to put it there again.

67

Thinking maybe we should add this?

onended = (event) => {};
68

Tried this one but didn’t work

clearInterval(updateTimer);

resetValues();

69

File audioplayer.js currently includes this JavaScript:

audio.addEventListener('progress', displayBufferedAmount);
      seekSlider.addEventListener('input', (e) => {
        showRangeProgress(e.target);
        currentTimeContainer.textContent = calculateTime(seekSlider.value);
        if (!audio.paused) {
          cancelAnimationFrame(raf);
        }
      });

You need to insert this just before the above JavaScript:

audio.addEventListener("ended", () => {
  playIconContainer.click();
  cancelAnimationFrame(raf);
  currentTimeContainer.textContent = "0.00";
  seekSlider.value = "0";
});

(It coud be inserted in some other places, but it makes sense to insert if just before the existing listener code for “progress”).

70

It’s already before that

