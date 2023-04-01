Audio loop setting?

File audioplayer.js currently includes this JavaScript:

audio.addEventListener('progress', displayBufferedAmount); seekSlider.addEventListener('input', (e) => { showRangeProgress(e.target); currentTimeContainer.textContent = calculateTime(seekSlider.value); if (!audio.paused) { cancelAnimationFrame(raf); } });

You need to insert this just before the above JavaScript:

audio.addEventListener("ended", () => { playIconContainer.click(); cancelAnimationFrame(raf); currentTimeContainer.textContent = "0.00"; seekSlider.value = "0"; });

(It coud be inserted in some other places, but it makes sense to insert if just before the existing listener code for “progress”).