Audio loop setting?

Here’s an idea I found
audioElement.setAttribute('onended', 'window.location.reload()');
This is for refreshing the page of course, but maybe we could make it to just refresh/reload the audio after it ends
Here’s the full code
window.onload = function() {
var clear = document.getElementById("clear");
var audioElement = document.createElement('audio');
audioElement.setAttribute('src', 'paper_crumple.mp3');
audioElement.setAttribute('preload', 'auto');
audioElement.setAttribute('onended', 'window.location.reload()');
function playAudio() {
audioElement.load;
audioElement.play();
};
clear.onclick = function() {
localStorage.clear();
playAudio();
$("#wrapper").addClass("fadeOutDown");
};
};
On that web page I have not found any of the script you posted in your opening post to this topic (post #1).
I understand. Yeah everyday I open it, it shows blank, so I have to add the js in there again. I don’t know why it’s like this now. It was fine before.
I now see it’s in audioplayer.js file
Yes, but it won’t stay in there tomorrow lol I would have to put it there again.
Thinking maybe we should add this?
onended = (event) => {};
Tried this one but didn’t work
clearInterval(updateTimer);
resetValues();
File audioplayer.js currently includes this JavaScript:
audio.addEventListener('progress', displayBufferedAmount);
seekSlider.addEventListener('input', (e) => {
showRangeProgress(e.target);
currentTimeContainer.textContent = calculateTime(seekSlider.value);
if (!audio.paused) {
cancelAnimationFrame(raf);
}
});
You need to insert this just before the above JavaScript:
audio.addEventListener("ended", () => {
playIconContainer.click();
cancelAnimationFrame(raf);
currentTimeContainer.textContent = "0.00";
seekSlider.value = "0";
});
(It coud be inserted in some other places, but it makes sense to insert if just before the existing listener code for “progress”).
