Audio loop setting?

Where in this JS does it show whether the audio should repeat or not? How can I add it to this?
import lottieWeb from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/lottie-web';
class AudioPlayer extends HTMLElement {
constructor() {
super();
const template = document.querySelector('template');
const templateContent = template.content;
const shadow = this.attachShadow({mode: 'open'});
shadow.appendChild(templateContent.cloneNode(true));
}
connectedCallback() {
everything(this);
}
}
const everything = function(element) {
const shadow = element.shadowRoot;
const audioPlayerContainer = shadow.getElementById('audio-player-container');
const playIconContainer = shadow.getElementById('play-icon');
const seekSlider = shadow.getElementById('seek-slider');
const volumeSlider = shadow.getElementById('volume-slider');
const muteIconContainer = shadow.getElementById('mute-icon');
const audio = shadow.querySelector('audio');
const durationContainer = shadow.getElementById('duration');
const currentTimeContainer = shadow.getElementById('current-time');
const outputContainer = shadow.getElementById('volume-output');
let playState = 'play';
let muteState = 'unmute';
let raf = null;
audio.src = element.getAttribute('data-src');
const playAnimation = lottieWeb.loadAnimation({
container: playIconContainer,
path: 'https://maxst.icons8.com/vue-static/landings/animated-icons/icons/pause/pause.json',
renderer: 'svg',
loop: false,
autoplay: false,
name: "Play Animation",
});
const muteAnimation = lottieWeb.loadAnimation({
container: muteIconContainer,
path: 'https://maxst.icons8.com/vue-static/landings/animated-icons/icons/mute/mute.json',
renderer: 'svg',
loop: false,
autoplay: false,
name: "Mute Animation",
});
playAnimation.goToAndStop(14, true);
const whilePlaying = () => {
seekSlider.value = Math.floor(audio.currentTime);
currentTimeContainer.textContent = calculateTime(seekSlider.value);
audioPlayerContainer.style.setProperty('--seek-before-width', `${seekSlider.value / seekSlider.max * 100}%`);
raf = requestAnimationFrame(whilePlaying);
}
const showRangeProgress = (rangeInput) => {
if(rangeInput === seekSlider) audioPlayerContainer.style.setProperty('--seek-before-width', rangeInput.value / rangeInput.max * 100 + '%');
else audioPlayerContainer.style.setProperty('--volume-before-width', rangeInput.value / rangeInput.max * 100 + '%');
}
const calculateTime = (secs) => {
const minutes = Math.floor(secs / 60);
const seconds = Math.floor(secs % 60);
const returnedSeconds = seconds < 10 ? `0${seconds}` : `${seconds}`;
return `${minutes}:${returnedSeconds}`;
}
const displayDuration = () => {
durationContainer.textContent = calculateTime(audio.duration);
}
const setSliderMax = () => {
seekSlider.max = Math.floor(audio.duration);
}
const displayBufferedAmount = () => {
const bufferedAmount = Math.floor(audio.buffered.end(audio.buffered.length - 1));
audioPlayerContainer.style.setProperty('--buffered-width', `${(bufferedAmount / seekSlider.max) * 100}%`);
}
if (audio.readyState > 0) {
displayDuration();
setSliderMax();
displayBufferedAmount();
} else {
audio.addEventListener('loadedmetadata', () => {
displayDuration();
setSliderMax();
displayBufferedAmount();
});
}
playIconContainer.addEventListener('click', () => {
if(playState === 'play') {
audio.play();
playAnimation.playSegments([14, 27], true);
requestAnimationFrame(whilePlaying);
playState = 'pause';
} else {
audio.pause();
playAnimation.playSegments([0, 14], true);
cancelAnimationFrame(raf);
playState = 'play';
}
});
muteIconContainer.addEventListener('click', () => {
if(muteState === 'unmute') {
muteAnimation.playSegments([0, 15], true);
audio.muted = true;
muteState = 'mute';
} else {
muteAnimation.playSegments([15, 25], true);
audio.muted = false;
muteState = 'unmute';
}
});
audio.addEventListener('progress', displayBufferedAmount);
seekSlider.addEventListener('input', (e) => {
showRangeProgress(e.target);
currentTimeContainer.textContent = calculateTime(seekSlider.value);
if(!audio.paused) {
cancelAnimationFrame(raf);
}
});
seekSlider.addEventListener('change', () => {
audio.currentTime = seekSlider.value;
if(!audio.paused) {
requestAnimationFrame(whilePlaying);
}
});
volumeSlider.addEventListener('input', (e) => {
const value = e.target.value;
showRangeProgress(e.target);
outputContainer.textContent = value;
audio.volume = value / 100;
});
if('mediaSession' in navigator) {
navigator.mediaSession.metadata = new MediaMetadata({
title: 'Evenstar',
artist: 'Howard Shore',
album: 'The Lord of the Rings: Two Towers'
});
navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('play', () => {
if(playState === 'play') {
audio.play();
playAnimation.playSegments([14, 27], true);
requestAnimationFrame(whilePlaying);
playState = 'pause';
} else {
audio.pause();
playAnimation.playSegments([0, 14], true);
cancelAnimationFrame(raf);
playState = 'play';
}
});
navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('pause', () => {
if(playState === 'play') {
audio.play();
playAnimation.playSegments([14, 27], true);
requestAnimationFrame(whilePlaying);
playState = 'pause';
} else {
audio.pause();
playAnimation.playSegments([0, 14], true);
cancelAnimationFrame(raf);
playState = 'play';
}
});
navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('seekbackward', (details) => {
audio.currentTime = audio.currentTime - (details.seekOffset || 10);
});
navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('seekforward', (details) => {
audio.currentTime = audio.currentTime + (details.seekOffset || 10);
});
navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('seekto', (details) => {
if (details.fastSeek && 'fastSeek' in audio) {
audio.fastSeek(details.seekTime);
return;
}
audio.currentTime = details.seekTime;
});
navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('stop', () => {
audio.currentTime = 0;
seekSlider.value = 0;
audioPlayerContainer.style.setProperty('--seek-before-width', '0%');
currentTimeContainer.textContent = '0:00';
if(playState === 'pause') {
playAnimation.playSegments([0, 14], true);
cancelAnimationFrame(raf);
playState = 'play';
}
});
}
}
customElements.define('audio-player', AudioPlayer);
var count = 1
document.getElementByClassName('audio').addEventListener('ended', function(){
this.currentTime = 0;
if(count <= 3){
this.play();
}
count++;
}, false);