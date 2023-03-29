Audio loop setting?

Where in this JS does it show whether the audio should repeat or not? How can I add it to this?

import lottieWeb from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/lottie-web'; class AudioPlayer extends HTMLElement { constructor() { super(); const template = document.querySelector('template'); const templateContent = template.content; const shadow = this.attachShadow({mode: 'open'}); shadow.appendChild(templateContent.cloneNode(true)); } connectedCallback() { everything(this); } } const everything = function(element) { const shadow = element.shadowRoot; const audioPlayerContainer = shadow.getElementById('audio-player-container'); const playIconContainer = shadow.getElementById('play-icon'); const seekSlider = shadow.getElementById('seek-slider'); const volumeSlider = shadow.getElementById('volume-slider'); const muteIconContainer = shadow.getElementById('mute-icon'); const audio = shadow.querySelector('audio'); const durationContainer = shadow.getElementById('duration'); const currentTimeContainer = shadow.getElementById('current-time'); const outputContainer = shadow.getElementById('volume-output'); let playState = 'play'; let muteState = 'unmute'; let raf = null; audio.src = element.getAttribute('data-src'); const playAnimation = lottieWeb.loadAnimation({ container: playIconContainer, path: 'https://maxst.icons8.com/vue-static/landings/animated-icons/icons/pause/pause.json', renderer: 'svg', loop: false, autoplay: false, name: "Play Animation", }); const muteAnimation = lottieWeb.loadAnimation({ container: muteIconContainer, path: 'https://maxst.icons8.com/vue-static/landings/animated-icons/icons/mute/mute.json', renderer: 'svg', loop: false, autoplay: false, name: "Mute Animation", }); playAnimation.goToAndStop(14, true); const whilePlaying = () => { seekSlider.value = Math.floor(audio.currentTime); currentTimeContainer.textContent = calculateTime(seekSlider.value); audioPlayerContainer.style.setProperty('--seek-before-width', `${seekSlider.value / seekSlider.max * 100}%`); raf = requestAnimationFrame(whilePlaying); } const showRangeProgress = (rangeInput) => { if(rangeInput === seekSlider) audioPlayerContainer.style.setProperty('--seek-before-width', rangeInput.value / rangeInput.max * 100 + '%'); else audioPlayerContainer.style.setProperty('--volume-before-width', rangeInput.value / rangeInput.max * 100 + '%'); } const calculateTime = (secs) => { const minutes = Math.floor(secs / 60); const seconds = Math.floor(secs % 60); const returnedSeconds = seconds < 10 ? `0${seconds}` : `${seconds}`; return `${minutes}:${returnedSeconds}`; } const displayDuration = () => { durationContainer.textContent = calculateTime(audio.duration); } const setSliderMax = () => { seekSlider.max = Math.floor(audio.duration); } const displayBufferedAmount = () => { const bufferedAmount = Math.floor(audio.buffered.end(audio.buffered.length - 1)); audioPlayerContainer.style.setProperty('--buffered-width', `${(bufferedAmount / seekSlider.max) * 100}%`); } if (audio.readyState > 0) { displayDuration(); setSliderMax(); displayBufferedAmount(); } else { audio.addEventListener('loadedmetadata', () => { displayDuration(); setSliderMax(); displayBufferedAmount(); }); } playIconContainer.addEventListener('click', () => { if(playState === 'play') { audio.play(); playAnimation.playSegments([14, 27], true); requestAnimationFrame(whilePlaying); playState = 'pause'; } else { audio.pause(); playAnimation.playSegments([0, 14], true); cancelAnimationFrame(raf); playState = 'play'; } }); muteIconContainer.addEventListener('click', () => { if(muteState === 'unmute') { muteAnimation.playSegments([0, 15], true); audio.muted = true; muteState = 'mute'; } else { muteAnimation.playSegments([15, 25], true); audio.muted = false; muteState = 'unmute'; } }); audio.addEventListener('progress', displayBufferedAmount); seekSlider.addEventListener('input', (e) => { showRangeProgress(e.target); currentTimeContainer.textContent = calculateTime(seekSlider.value); if(!audio.paused) { cancelAnimationFrame(raf); } }); seekSlider.addEventListener('change', () => { audio.currentTime = seekSlider.value; if(!audio.paused) { requestAnimationFrame(whilePlaying); } }); volumeSlider.addEventListener('input', (e) => { const value = e.target.value; showRangeProgress(e.target); outputContainer.textContent = value; audio.volume = value / 100; }); if('mediaSession' in navigator) { navigator.mediaSession.metadata = new MediaMetadata({ title: 'Evenstar', artist: 'Howard Shore', album: 'The Lord of the Rings: Two Towers' }); navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('play', () => { if(playState === 'play') { audio.play(); playAnimation.playSegments([14, 27], true); requestAnimationFrame(whilePlaying); playState = 'pause'; } else { audio.pause(); playAnimation.playSegments([0, 14], true); cancelAnimationFrame(raf); playState = 'play'; } }); navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('pause', () => { if(playState === 'play') { audio.play(); playAnimation.playSegments([14, 27], true); requestAnimationFrame(whilePlaying); playState = 'pause'; } else { audio.pause(); playAnimation.playSegments([0, 14], true); cancelAnimationFrame(raf); playState = 'play'; } }); navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('seekbackward', (details) => { audio.currentTime = audio.currentTime - (details.seekOffset || 10); }); navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('seekforward', (details) => { audio.currentTime = audio.currentTime + (details.seekOffset || 10); }); navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('seekto', (details) => { if (details.fastSeek && 'fastSeek' in audio) { audio.fastSeek(details.seekTime); return; } audio.currentTime = details.seekTime; }); navigator.mediaSession.setActionHandler('stop', () => { audio.currentTime = 0; seekSlider.value = 0; audioPlayerContainer.style.setProperty('--seek-before-width', '0%'); currentTimeContainer.textContent = '0:00'; if(playState === 'pause') { playAnimation.playSegments([0, 14], true); cancelAnimationFrame(raf); playState = 'play'; } }); } } customElements.define('audio-player', AudioPlayer); var count = 1 document.getElementByClassName('audio').addEventListener('ended', function(){ this.currentTime = 0; if(count <= 3){ this.play(); } count++; }, false);