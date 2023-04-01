Audio loop setting?

The ‘ended’ code works when the audio reaches the end.
The current time and slider positon are not being updated while the music is playing.
Using browser’s developer tools I can see that this line of code is missing although it is in the audioplayer.js file:
const audioPlayerContainer = shadow.getElementById('audio-player-container');
Here is a screenshot from developer tools:
I have no idea why.
Hmmm. I don’t know why either
Have you done a hard page refresh?
Where should this line that you mentioned go?
const audioPlayerContainer = shadow.getElementById('audio-player-container');
Nevermind, got it. I copied that line from CodePen, and put it in the .js file. Er, I mean in the .js file that’s in that website I edit it with.
Uploaded it again with that missing line. Do you see it?
Happy to say that it is fully working now So I guess that missing line was the culprit.