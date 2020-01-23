Are PDF forms required to be fillable? (ADA)

I’ve looked at 508, etc, but trying to find an answer.

Question

Are PDF forms required to be fillable in order to meet ADA legal requirements?

sidenote:

I have tons of old forms created in Word over the years. I can pull them into acrobat as a standard pdf (not using Create Form), and make the document accessible where I can get them online now. The pdf must be accessible when it goes online. Later, as time permits, I’ll go back and make them into fillable forms.

Answers with links documenting this as a legal requirement are appreciated.