Archiving Seasons of my Leaderboard

So I’m currently cooking together a mod for a game that logs player stats into two files. These files get automatically transferred from the game server to the web server, where I then parse and render the stats into a functional leaderboard table.

Now here’s where I need some brains: I wanna implement a seasonal system — each season lasting 3 months. The stats files get updated daily, but once a season ends, both files should be archived (e.g., dumped into a /Seasons directory with a timestamp or name like season_spring_2025.json or similar).

Archived seasons should then also be accessible and viewable via a collapsible section in the frontend (like an accordion view of past leaderboards).

So the real question is:

What kind of PHP logic or structure would you recommend for managing these seasonal transitions, file rotations, and dynamic rendering of archived leaderboards?

Would you go full OOP? Use a cron job for rotation? Database vs flat file indexing? Curious to hear how you’d architect this.