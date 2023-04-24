Appending HTML code using JavaScript seems not to work properly

Please house i have a code and for some reasons the click event won’t work if append is being used, but if written directly into the html it works.

What could be the reason. am using jQuery.

//html <!-- HTML code --> <div class="preview"> <!-- HTML code will be added dynamically --> </div> <button class='jump'>jump</button> // JavaScript code using jQuery $('.jump').on('click', function(){ const newElement = "<p class='clickable'>Click me</p>"; $('.preview').append(newElement); }); $('.clickable').on('click', function() { console.log('Element clicked'); $(this).remove(); });

The idea is to add a paragraph with a class called clickable anytime the jump button is clicked .

Then if the dynamically appended paragraph with the clickable class is clicked it should remove the button.