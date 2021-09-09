API from SQL database

#1

I have searched and searched for concrete info on this and have not found what I need. My question is this:

Do I need a server API to fetch new data from a SQL database that receives data 24/7?

I am capable of making Chart.js charts from external API’s, as well as updating this chart from this same API using the js setInterval() function.

I can also easily create charts from database data. No problem with any of that, but what I cannot discertain is how to fetch new database data overtime.

It would seem to me that I must have a server API to update a chart, but I’m not certain of this, which is why I ask here.

Thanks for any comments or suggestions.

#2

Is the data staying internal (i.e. you’re using your own data) or is it crossing between internal and external?

If it’s strictly internal, then no, an API isn’t needed. If dealing with external customers, then an API may be a good idea because it allows you to control the narrative of what data is available and how.

#3

Thank you for responding to my query.

Background is this: I have created a microcontroller that gathers the following data from two water tanks: tank level, temperature and humidity, for example. This data is sent to an external database 24/7. I would like to create a chart that displays the water levels from both tanks.

That said, this data would not be shared with anyone other than myself. So, a public API is not what I need. I just want to way to update my chart every 5 seconds or so, 24/7.

What I am confused about is whether I need an API to update the chart or do I simply get the data from the database? All I know about API’s are the public ones which I have used. These API’s update themselves somehow, which is extremely useful.

If I could update the chart without an API that would be fine, but I would have to learn how to fetch the latest database data to do so. I’m not adverse to learning, but I would really like to know whether my approach to this problem is the correct one. Of late, I seem to be chasing my tail to solve this.

Thanks so much for your help.