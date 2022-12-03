update charts in webpage

I have the idea to put around 30 charts on a webpage, the charts will be load with data from a SQLite database and a node.js express webserver is sending the data and also getting the data every second from another program.

i think the node.js server will be ok to read and write every seconds this huge amounts of data, but i am not sure what is the best soltuion to update the charts in the webpage.

I have hear about things like Web Worker or Service Worker or Server Sent Event and i myself would use a setimeout function in the webpage which would read every second the data again and again and write it into the charts, but in my testing with just around 10 charts now i see already that the browser takes to much cpu and ram.

i am using apexcharts in the page and i am not sure if my settimeout function ad reading every second with that from the database is the problem or how other profis are doing it, what is the best technic to update such charts every second?