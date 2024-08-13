Any academic experience with Tech U?

Hello everyone, I am writing in this section because I have been looking for a training section in the forum and have not found one.

I am an entrepreneur and I am looking for an alternative that allows distance learning (for personal reasons) in order to expand my knowledge in the area of marketing, AI or sales and business. I saw several complementary subjects of my interest, in a university called TECH and I liked it, especially the fact that they are online and do not have fixed study schedules.

It would be very helpful if anyone has experience with this university and can tell me if it is worth it? I appreciate it.