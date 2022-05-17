An advice about Xampp

For 20 years I have used lampp (apachefriends): easy to install and configure; but now I wonder if it would not be better use native KDE-Neon (Kubuntu) apache/php/mysql server.
First to get constant updates, and secondly to avoid compatibility problems, that now and again can raise.
What about?
You should revise your title to be XAMPP, not lampp.
Not sure which Linux Derivate you are using but normally it’s super easy to install Apache, PHP and MySQL with the standard package manager in a few minutes. So for Linux I see no advantage in using xamp.
If your local dev is Linux, install the standard LAMP stack with your package manager like @Thallius said.
If your local dev is Windows, use one of the many wamps available. For one, it can be quite problematic, even for someone experienced to install the individual components of a LAMP stack on Windows, let alone the time it takes to do it. The wamps allow for a click and play to get the whole stack installed. No experience necessary. Depending on which one you use, switching php versions or adding something else to the stack is a click away.
Currently, Laragon is the “best” wamp for windows due to a few features the others don’t do such as automatic virtual hosts. Adding/switching alternate Php versions is also very simple as well as adding other software to the stack such as MongoDB, Redis, nginx, nodejs or whatever.
done!
But I have Linux, not Windows…
In that case, just use the normal LAMP stack that you would on any server.
20 years ago, or so, I had a lot of troubles to install and configure the server. Now I will try…
20 years ago, it was troublesome to install a LAMP stack.
These days, really easy with package managers.