An advice about Xampp

If your local dev is Linux, install the standard LAMP stack with your package manager like @Thallius said.

If your local dev is Windows, use one of the many wamps available. For one, it can be quite problematic, even for someone experienced to install the individual components of a LAMP stack on Windows, let alone the time it takes to do it. The wamps allow for a click and play to get the whole stack installed. No experience necessary. Depending on which one you use, switching php versions or adding something else to the stack is a click away.

Currently, Laragon is the “best” wamp for windows due to a few features the others don’t do such as automatic virtual hosts. Adding/switching alternate Php versions is also very simple as well as adding other software to the stack such as MongoDB, Redis, nginx, nodejs or whatever.

https://laragon.org/