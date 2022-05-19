An advice about Xampp

Ok so what I would do first is launch your original XAMPP setup and back up your databases into an SQL file. It shouldn’t be too hard to do. After that, stop any MySQL services that XAMPP launches and reinstall the MySQL on your Linux partition. It should be empty so don’t touch it or anything. Once you get phpMyAdmin downloaded and configured, you should then be able to log in and import your SQL files. After you’re done with that, then copy your new MySQL folder to your desired location and then finally create your symbolic link.

I honestly don’t think you can just create symbolic links to your XAMPP MySQL folder because there could be missing files that the new MySQL server requires.