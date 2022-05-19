An advice about Xampp

Ok so what I would do first is launch your original XAMPP setup and back up your databases into an SQL file. It shouldn’t be too hard to do. After that, stop any MySQL services that XAMPP launches and reinstall the MySQL on your Linux partition. It should be empty so don’t touch it or anything. Once you get phpMyAdmin downloaded and configured, you should then be able to log in and import your SQL files. After you’re done with that, then copy your new MySQL folder to your desired location and then finally create your symbolic link.
I honestly don’t think you can just create symbolic links to your XAMPP MySQL folder because there could be missing files that the new MySQL server requires.
So that’s where you have to uninstall MySQL completely. I’m not sure if both your XAMPP MySQL instance is located in the same drive as your new MySQL installation. Hopefully there isn’t any lingering old files from your previous MySQL installation. If there is, you’ll really want to remove those files so reinstalling MySQL won’t cling onto any of those old installation files.
The best solution is to really get that MySQL server up and running. Just do a clean installation of it, don’t create symbolic links, don’t do anything. Just reinstall and once you’ve reinstalled, try to set a password on your root user account. After that, download phpMyAdmin and configure it. Once you’ve done that, you should be able to log into your root account using phpMyAdmin. Upon reaching the phpMyAdmin dashboard, you’ll see tabs for things like Databases, SQL, Status, User Accounts, etc. You should click on your database and then you can either import or copy the entire contents from your SQL backup.
sudo apt install mysql-server
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree
Reading state information... Done
Starting pkgProblemResolver with broken count: 0
Starting 2 pkgProblemResolver with broken count: 0
Done
The following additional packages will be installed:
mysql-server-8.0 mysql-server-core-8.0
Suggested packages:
mailx tinyca
The following NEW packages will be installed:
mysql-server mysql-server-8.0 mysql-server-core-8.0
0 upgraded, 3 newly installed, 0 to remove and 0 not upgraded.
Need to get 19,4 MB of archives.
After this operation, 137 MB of additional disk space will be used.
Do you want to continue? [Y/n] n
Abort.