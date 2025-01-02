Alert() doesn't work on chatgpt.com

These alert() codes work on chatgpt.com from console but not from an Edge-Tampermonkey userscript.

// ==UserScript== // @name x // @match https://chatgpt.com // @run-at document-start // ==/UserScript== alert("hi");

// ==UserScript== // @name x // @match https://chatgpt.com // @run-at document-start // ==/UserScript== window.setInterval( ()=>{ alert("hi"); }, 1000);

What should cause this situation?