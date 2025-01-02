Alert() doesn't work on chatgpt.com

These
alert() codes work on chatgpt.com from console but not from an Edge-Tampermonkey userscript.
// ==UserScript==
// @name x
// @match https://chatgpt.com
// @run-at document-start
// ==/UserScript==
alert("hi");
// ==UserScript==
// @name x
// @match https://chatgpt.com
// @run-at document-start
// ==/UserScript==
window.setInterval( ()=>{
alert("hi");
}, 1000);
What should cause this situation?
When you click on Tampermonkey, does the little popup have a warning that you need to enable developer mode again?
Thank you !
In Edge browser I have navigated to the extension manager webpage:
edge://extensions/
There, I have enabled
developer tools.
The button to do so was in a sidebar in the far left of the viewport (at about the middle of the sidebar).
The codes then worked on Tampermonkey.
It’s strange that
Tampermonkey > Dashboard > Settings > Config mode: Advanced, doesn’t contain a developer mode of its own, unrelated to other extensions, is it not?
This was a change that Chromium based browsers implemented fairly recently that requires you to enable development mode for things like Tampermonkey to work.
An extension cannot enable Developer Mode by itself, for obvious security reasons.