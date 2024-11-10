In Windows 11 Home with latest Microsoft Edge, latest Google Chrome, and latest Mozilla Firefox, I have the following problem:
CTRL+Shift+I won’t open developer tools on chatgpt.com, why?
I ran this question in Google Search, Microsoft Bing, and chatgpt.com itself and couldn’t find any focal and serious explanation to this strange behavior which I don’t recall occurring in any other website ever before; a website shouldn’t override my browser, rather, the opposite. Navigating to
Settings > More tools > Developer Tools isn’t convenient and perhaps also isn’t accessible. What will you suggest to do?