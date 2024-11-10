CTRL+Shift+I won't open developer tools on chatgpt.com, why?

In Windows 11 Home with latest Microsoft Edge, latest Google Chrome, and latest Mozilla Firefox, I have the following problem:

CTRL+Shift+I won’t open developer tools on chatgpt.com, why?

I ran this question in Google Search, Microsoft Bing, and chatgpt.com itself and couldn’t find any focal and serious explanation to this strange behavior which I don’t recall occurring in any other website ever before; a website shouldn’t override my browser, rather, the opposite. Navigating to Settings > More tools > Developer Tools isn’t convenient and perhaps also isn’t accessible. What will you suggest to do?

Because they have overridden that key combo to do something else (input custom instructions).

It can be quite helpful sometimes (e.g GitHub’s keyboard shortcuts) but a PITA other times, such as those websites that override the browser’s native search functionality with their own implementation.

Use F12 instead.

They have used JavaScript to prevent it
and any other actions that they might
consider to be nefarious. :rofl:

