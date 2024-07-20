Again about list files with description

Today I managed to refine the code, got with your help.
This is now my working (you can see it working here) but still with something to improve, code:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
//error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
// ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen
?>
<h2>Le pagine di questa sezione</h2>
<?php
# SET PATH
$PATH = './[^index]*.php';
# GET RESULTS
$result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
$aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
{
$sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
{
echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$file .'</h2>' ;
}else{
if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') )
{
$hasDescription = getRows($file);
if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
{
# CONCATENATE $hasDescription;
$result .= $hasDescription;
}
}//endif strpos(...);
}//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
}//endforeach
# RENDER RESULTS
if( strlen($result) )
{
echo showResults($PATH, $result);
}else{ // must be empty
echo '<h2> No PHP files containing a meta [description] </h2>';
}// endif
echo '</body></html>';
// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW
//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string
{
$result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
$iPos = strpos($tmp, '"');
$result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);
return $result;
}//
//======================================
function getRows( string $file)
: string
{
$result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE
$contents = file_get_contents($file);
$ititle = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$title");
$isubtitle = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$subtitle");
$idescription = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$description");
$ikeywords = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$keywords");
if( $ititle || $isubtitle || $idescription || $ikeywords)
{
# GET FILE NAME ONLY
$fileName = substr(strrchr($file, '/'), 1) ;
# TITLE
$title = 'None';
if($ititle) {
$title = getValue($contents, $ititle);
}
# SUBTITLE
$subtitle = 'None';
if($isubtitle) {
$subtitle = getValue($contents, $isubtitle);
}
# DESCRIPTION
$desc = 'None';
if($idescription) {
$desc = getValue($contents, $idescription);
}
# KEYWORDS
$keywords = 'None';
if($ikeywords) {
$keywords = getValue($contents, $ikeywords);
}
$BDR = 'style="border: solid 1px #ddd; border-collapse: collapse;"';
$result = <<< ____EOT
<li>
<b> <a href="$file"> $title</a></b>, o <i>$subtitle</i>:\n
$desc
</li>
____EOT;
}// endif;
return $result;
}//
//======================================================
function showResults( string $PATH, string $rows )
: string
{
$TBL = 'style="font-size:small; width:88%; margin:1em auto; '
. 'border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;"';
$CAP = 'style="text-align:left; font-size:large;"';
$HDR = 'style="font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;"';
$result = <<< ____EOT
<ul>
$rows
</ul>
____EOT;
return $result;
}//
//=====================================================
function getValue(string $contents, int $iStart)
: string
{
$result = '';
$result = substr($contents, ++$iStart) ;
$iFinish = strpos($result, ";");
$value = substr($contents, $iStart, --$iFinish) ;
$result = getRidOfEqualSign($value);
return $result;
}
?>
What I wish improve is to get rid of “none” if a file doesn’t have $title, or $subtitle, or $description.
Moreover, the order of files is not the best: could I order the listed files with a new metatag (maybe bad from a w3c validator point of view), something link
<meta name="order" content="1" />?