Again about list files with description

Today I managed to refine the code, got with your help.
This is now my working (you can see it working here) but still with something to improve, code:

<?php 
declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking
//error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors
// ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen

?>

<h2>Le pagine di questa sezione</h2>
<?php
# SET PATH
  $PATH  = './[^index]*.php';

# GET RESULTS
  $result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description'
  $aTmp   = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory
  foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file )
  {
    $sLowercase = strtolower($file) ;
    if('index.php'===$sLowercase)
    {
      echo '<h2> Do not use: '  .$file .'</h2>' ;

    }else{
      if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') ) 
      {
        $hasDescription = getRows($file);
        if( strlen( $hasDescription ) )
        {
          # CONCATENATE $hasDescription;
          $result .= $hasDescription;
        }
      }//endif strpos(...);
    }//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase)
 }//endforeach

# RENDER RESULTS
  if( strlen($result) )
  { 
    echo showResults($PATH, $result);

  }else{ // must be empty
    echo '<h2> No PHP files containing a meta [description] </h2>';
  }// endif

echo '</body></html>';


// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW

//========================================
function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE

  $iPos = strpos($tmp, '=');
  $iPos = strpos($tmp, '"');
  $result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos);

  return $result;
}//


//======================================
function getRows( string $file)
: string 
{
  $result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE

  $contents      = file_get_contents($file);

  $ititle        = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$title");
  $isubtitle     = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$subtitle");
  $idescription  = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$description");
  $ikeywords     = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$keywords");

  if( $ititle || $isubtitle || $idescription || $ikeywords)
  {
    # GET FILE NAME ONLY
      $fileName = substr(strrchr($file, '/'), 1) ;            

    # TITLE
      $title = 'None';
      if($ititle) {
        $title = getValue($contents, $ititle);
      }


      # SUBTITLE
      $subtitle = 'None';
      if($isubtitle) {
        $subtitle = getValue($contents, $isubtitle);
      }


    # DESCRIPTION 
      $desc = 'None';
      if($idescription) {
        $desc = getValue($contents, $idescription);
      }

    # KEYWORDS
      $keywords = 'None';
      if($ikeywords) {
        $keywords = getValue($contents, $ikeywords);
      }

      $BDR = 'style="border: solid 1px #ddd; border-collapse: collapse;"';

      $result = <<< ____EOT
        <li>
          <b> <a href="$file"> $title</a></b>, o <i>$subtitle</i>:\n
           $desc
        </li>
____EOT;

  }// endif;

  return $result;
}//


//======================================================
function showResults( string $PATH, string $rows )
: string 
{
  $TBL = 'style="font-size:small; width:88%; margin:1em auto; ' 
       . 'border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;"';
  $CAP = 'style="text-align:left; font-size:large;"';
  $HDR = 'style="font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;"';

  $result = <<< ____EOT
    <ul>
      $rows
    </ul>
____EOT;

  return $result;
}//


//=====================================================
function getValue(string $contents, int $iStart)
: string 
{
  $result = '';

  $result   = substr($contents, ++$iStart) ;
  $iFinish  = strpos($result, ";");
  $value    = substr($contents, $iStart, --$iFinish) ;
  $result   = getRidOfEqualSign($value); 

  return $result;
}

?>

What I wish improve is to get rid of “none” if a file doesn’t have $title, or $subtitle, or $description.
Moreover, the order of files is not the best: could I order the listed files with a new metatag (maybe bad from a w3c validator point of view), something link <meta name="order" content="1" />?