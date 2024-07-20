Again about list files with description

Today I managed to refine the code, got with your help.

This is now my working (you can see it working here) but still with something to improve, code:

<?php declare(strict_types=1); // this file wide type checking //error_reporting(-1); // display maximum errors // ini_set('display_errors', 'true'); // show errors on screen ?> <h2>Le pagine di questa sezione</h2> <?php # SET PATH $PATH = './[^index]*.php'; # GET RESULTS $result = ''; // return a string of all files containing 'description' $aTmp = glob($PATH); // receive every file in the $path directory foreach( $aTmp as $key => $file ) { $sLowercase = strtolower($file) ; if('index.php'===$sLowercase) { echo '<h2> Do not use: ' .$file .'</h2>' ; }else{ if( strpos($sLowercase, '.php') ) { $hasDescription = getRows($file); if( strlen( $hasDescription ) ) { # CONCATENATE $hasDescription; $result .= $hasDescription; } }//endif strpos(...); }//endif('index.php'===$sLowercase) }//endforeach # RENDER RESULTS if( strlen($result) ) { echo showResults($PATH, $result); }else{ // must be empty echo '<h2> No PHP files containing a meta [description] </h2>'; }// endif echo '</body></html>'; // ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW //======================================== function getRidOfEqualSign( string $tmp) : string { $result = ''; // EMPTY IF FALSE $iPos = strpos($tmp, '='); $iPos = strpos($tmp, '"'); $result = substr($tmp, ++$iPos); return $result; }// //====================================== function getRows( string $file) : string { $result = ''; // eEMPTY IF FALSE $contents = file_get_contents($file); $ititle = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$title"); $isubtitle = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$subtitle"); $idescription = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$description"); $ikeywords = (int) strpos( $contents , "\$keywords"); if( $ititle || $isubtitle || $idescription || $ikeywords) { # GET FILE NAME ONLY $fileName = substr(strrchr($file, '/'), 1) ; # TITLE $title = 'None'; if($ititle) { $title = getValue($contents, $ititle); } # SUBTITLE $subtitle = 'None'; if($isubtitle) { $subtitle = getValue($contents, $isubtitle); } # DESCRIPTION $desc = 'None'; if($idescription) { $desc = getValue($contents, $idescription); } # KEYWORDS $keywords = 'None'; if($ikeywords) { $keywords = getValue($contents, $ikeywords); } $BDR = 'style="border: solid 1px #ddd; border-collapse: collapse;"'; $result = <<< ____EOT <li> <b> <a href="$file"> $title</a></b>, o <i>$subtitle</i>:

$desc </li> ____EOT; }// endif; return $result; }// //====================================================== function showResults( string $PATH, string $rows ) : string { $TBL = 'style="font-size:small; width:88%; margin:1em auto; ' . 'border:solid 1px #00f; text-align:left;"'; $CAP = 'style="text-align:left; font-size:large;"'; $HDR = 'style="font-weight:700; background-color:#ddd; color: #000;"'; $result = <<< ____EOT <ul> $rows </ul> ____EOT; return $result; }// //===================================================== function getValue(string $contents, int $iStart) : string { $result = ''; $result = substr($contents, ++$iStart) ; $iFinish = strpos($result, ";"); $value = substr($contents, $iStart, --$iFinish) ; $result = getRidOfEqualSign($value); return $result; } ?>