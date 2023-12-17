Adguard detects website as false positive if the common name is not wildcard, how to resolve this issue?

Assume a website whose Common Name of SSL certificate is this

myonlinebank.example.com

Assume a website whose Common Name of SSL certificate is this

*.example.com

Users are using adguard dns.

dns.adguard.com

And when they try to access the first site(the one without wildcard certificate), they get this error:

NET::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID

Why? And what are the potential clever solutions(by using nginx config or otherwise) of this issue except purchasing a new wildcard certificate?

I’ll put everything that I know about SSL protocol here:

We’re using nginx server with we’ve enabled TLS.