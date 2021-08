Adding Const defaultPlayerVars =

This is the code I added a playlist to:

It does not work here.

Post#4

https://jsfiddle.net/u9royk8m/

loadPlayer({ height: 207, target: ".jacket-left", playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g", width: 277 });

The last working version where the playlist worked:

Post#3

https://jsfiddle.net/xmpzbsqt/

Post#2

https://jsfiddle.net/7tm6qcu2/1/

In both post 3, and 2, something needs to be adjusted in here:

And those changes would be carried over to post 4.

When the cover is clicked on the playlist player, the video should be in the off state.

function shufflePlaylist(player) { player.setShuffle(true); player.playVideoAt(0); player.pauseVideo(); } function onPlayerReady(event) { player = event.target; player.setVolume(100); // percent shufflePlaylist(player); }

The single player on the right is in the off state when it is clicked on.

The playlist player on the left is in the on state when it is clicked on when it should be off, looking the same as the right player.

I tried moving stuff around but I wasn’t able to figure it out.