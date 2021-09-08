Adding combinePlayerOptions into existing code

This is where we make the managePlayer’s addPlayer function easier to understand.
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
playerSettings used to mean that it was a weird combination of both playerOptions and playerVars. That code doesn’t have a way to separate those out, so we should only use playerOptions.
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions, videoIds) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions, videoIds);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
And that change flows on through to the createCoverClickHandler function too.
function createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions, videoIds) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions, videoIds);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
And that change flows on through to the createPlayer function
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}, videoIds = "") {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
if (!videoIds) {
videoIds = video.dataset.id;
}
playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(playerOptions);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions, videoIds);
}
And that createPlayerOptions function isn’t needed anymore.
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
return playerOptions;
}
Instead, we can use combinePlayerOptions in the createPlayer function.
playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
As it is playerOptions that addPlayer uses, those start properties need to be in their correct playerVars object instead, as you’ve already done with init.
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
controls: 0
}
});
managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
playerVars: {
start: 45
}
}, [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"-Xgi_way56U",
"CHahce95B1g"
]);
The playerVars options now look to be working at https://jsfiddle.net/ro04qb53/