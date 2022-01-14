Adding an EventListener to Elements in a Class Using Bubbling

I created an online trivia game, but I think the following might help you out a little?

First I create the question and answers by populating the with data (I don’t know exactly what you are doing, so populating with data could be ignored? ) -

/* Populate Question, Create Answer Buttons */ const createQuiz = (gameData) => { startTimer(dSec); question.textContent = gameData.question; /* * Create Buttons then insert answers into buttons that were * create. */ gameData.answers.forEach((value, index) => { let gameButton = buttonContainer.appendChild(d.createElement('button')); gameButton.id = 'answer' + (index + 1); gameButton.className = 'answerButton'; gameButton.setAttribute('data-correct', (index + 1).toString()); gameButton.addEventListener('click', clickHandler, false); /* * Don't Show Answers that have a Blank Field */ if (value !== "") { gameButton.appendChild(d.createTextNode("📷 " + value)); } else { gameButton.appendChild(d.createTextNode(" ")); gameButton.style.pointerEvents = "none"; // Disable Click on Empty Field } }); };

Then after the user has answer, I need to reset the question and answers -

/* Remove Question & Answers */ const removeQuiz = () => { removeAnswers(); // Call removeAnswers FCN: next.style.display = "none"; next.removeEventListener('click', removeQuiz, false); gameIndex++; window.scrollTo(0, 0); if (gameIndex < totalQuestions && shotsRemaining > 0) { createQuiz(gameData[gameIndex]); // Recreate the Quiz Display: } else { scoreboard(); } };

Removing the answer buttons:

/* Remove answers from Screen */ const removeAnswers = () => { let element = d.querySelector('#buttonContainer'); while (element.firstChild) { element.removeChild(element.firstChild); } };

What I do is look at the HTML first to see what I need to do. Here is the HTML for the question and answers:

<div class="triviaContainer" data-records=" "> <div id="mainGame"> <div id="current">Question No. <span id="currentQuestion"></span></div> <div id="triviaSection" data-correct=""> <div id="questionBox"> <h2 id="question">What is the Question?</h2> </div> <div id="buttonContainer"></div> </div> <div id="headerStyle" data-user=""> <div class="gauge"> <div class="gauge__body"> <div class="gauge__fill"></div> <div class="gauge__cover">Battery 100%</div> </div> </div> <p id="score">0 Points</p> <p id="percent">100% Correct</p> <button id="next" class="nextBtn">Next</button> </div> </div> </div> </div>

That way I can do a mock-up of it before writing the JavaScript code.

Hope that helps a little.