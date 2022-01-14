Adding an EventListener to Elements in a Class Using Bubbling

I have a parent DIV called workspace and it contains a child DIV called test1. When the DIV test1 is clicked, 3 new DIVs are created dynamically. These 3 DIVs belong to a CSS class called handle and they will be removed from the DOM when the grandparent DIV (workspace) is clicked. I’m trying to add an eventlistener to each of the 3 DIVs using their class name and Bubbling but it is not working.

It works if I give each of the DIVs an ID, get all of them in an array using querySelectorAll with their class name, loop through the array, and finally identify which element is clicked using their IDs before adding the eventlistener in if statements. However I would like to use Bubbling instead of loop to add eventlisteners. If you are wondering why I used their IDs it is because I want each of the three DIVs to have a different behavior when they are clicked, dragged, etc. Please see my code on jsfiddle here.

I created an online trivia game, but I think the following might help you out a little?

First I create the question and answers by populating the with data (I don’t know exactly what you are doing, so populating with data could be ignored? ) -

/* Populate Question, Create Answer Buttons */
const createQuiz = (gameData) => {

    startTimer(dSec);

    question.textContent = gameData.question;

    /*
     * Create Buttons then insert answers into buttons that were
     * create.
     */
    gameData.answers.forEach((value, index) => {


        let gameButton = buttonContainer.appendChild(d.createElement('button'));
        gameButton.id = 'answer' + (index + 1);
        gameButton.className = 'answerButton';
        gameButton.setAttribute('data-correct', (index + 1).toString());
        gameButton.addEventListener('click', clickHandler, false);
        /*
         * Don't Show Answers that have a Blank Field
         */
        if (value !== "") {
            gameButton.appendChild(d.createTextNode("📷 " + value));
        } else {
            gameButton.appendChild(d.createTextNode(" "));
            gameButton.style.pointerEvents = "none"; // Disable Click on Empty Field
        }
    });
};

Then after the user has answer, I need to reset the question and answers -

/* Remove Question & Answers */
const removeQuiz = () => {
    removeAnswers(); // Call removeAnswers FCN:
    next.style.display = "none";
    next.removeEventListener('click', removeQuiz, false);
    gameIndex++;
    window.scrollTo(0, 0);

    if (gameIndex < totalQuestions && shotsRemaining > 0) {
        createQuiz(gameData[gameIndex]); // Recreate the Quiz Display:
    } else {
        scoreboard();
    }
};

Removing the answer buttons:

/* Remove answers from Screen */
const removeAnswers = () => {
    let element = d.querySelector('#buttonContainer');
    while (element.firstChild) {
        element.removeChild(element.firstChild);
    }
};

What I do is look at the HTML first to see what I need to do. Here is the HTML for the question and answers:

    <div class="triviaContainer" data-records=" ">
        <div id="mainGame">
            <div id="current">Question No. <span id="currentQuestion"></span></div>
            <div id="triviaSection" data-correct="">
                <div id="questionBox">
                    <h2 id="question">What is the Question?</h2>
                </div>
                <div id="buttonContainer"></div>
            </div>

            <div id="headerStyle" data-user="">
                <div class="gauge">
                    <div class="gauge__body">
                        <div class="gauge__fill"></div>
                        <div class="gauge__cover">Battery 100%</div>
                    </div>
                </div>
                <p id="score">0 Points</p>
                <p id="percent">100% Correct</p>

                <button id="next" class="nextBtn">Next</button>
            </div>

        </div>
    </div>
</div>

That way I can do a mock-up of it before writing the JavaScript code.

Hope that helps a little.

Thanks for the reply but it is not at all similar to what I’m trying to do