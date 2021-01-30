Javascript events understanding in a comprehensive way

var containers = document.getElementsByClassName('container');
for (var i = 0, max = containers.length; i < max; i++) {
	containers[i].addEventListener('click', displayEventPhase, false);
}

function displayEventPhase(e) {
	var phase = e.eventPhase;

	if ( 1 === phase ) {
		phase = 'Capturing';
	} else if( 2 === phase ) {
		phase = 'At Target';
	} else if( 3 === phase ) {
		phase = 'Bubbling';
	}
	console.log( 'Box: ' + this.id + ' - ' + phase );
	// if (e.target.id === this.id) {
	// 	console.log( 'Box: ' + e.target.id + ' - ' + phase )
	// } 
}

On every click, it is giving bubbling phase, but not this one →

Where is the code is in a deviation?