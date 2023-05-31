Adding a search box to a drop-down

I am trying to add a search box to an existing navigation drop-down in Bootstrap. I’d like the search box to always appear at the top of the drop-down list and for the exact styling of the search box to be easily customizable using CSS. Here is the code for my existing navigation drop-down:

<li class="nav-item dropdown">
<a class="nav-link dropdown-toggle" href="#" title="More Info" style="color:white;" onMouseOver="this.style.color='#e0dcdc'"
   onMouseOut="this.style.color='#ffffff'" id="navbarDropdown2" role="button" data-toggle="dropdown" aria-haspopup="true" aria-expanded="false">More Info</a>
<div class="dropdown-menu">
<a class="dropdown-item" href="" title=""></a>
<a class="dropdown-item" href="" title=""></a>
<a class="dropdown-item" href="" title=""></a>
<a class="dropdown-item" href="" title=""></a>
<!--<div class="dropdown-divider"></div>-->
</div>
</li>

Please can anyone share HTML examples of how this can be achieved, and whether styling for this should be inline, or external?

I already have an example of code for the search box but don’t know if this would integrate properly as there are perhaps better options.

 <li>
    <div class="input-group mt-2 mx-2">
      <div class="form-outline w-auto">
        <input type="search" id="form1" class="form-control-dropdown" />
        <label class="form-label" for="form1">Search</label>
      </div>
    </div>
  </li>

Any advice would be appreciated.

It’s more or less as you have it already with the html for the input at the top of the dropdown. I just dropped this into a bootstrap codepen with some basic styling but feel free to change as required.

Styling should almost never be inline unless there’s a good reason for it. Use external css and add your own classes to modify bootstrap components rather than directly styling bootstrap elements.

Hi Paul, and thanks very much for your help with this. I’ll integrate the code you suggest into my dropdown and also into my external stylesheet and will post back here again to let you know how I get on.

