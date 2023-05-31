Adding a search box to a drop-down

I am trying to add a search box to an existing navigation drop-down in Bootstrap. I’d like the search box to always appear at the top of the drop-down list and for the exact styling of the search box to be easily customizable using CSS. Here is the code for my existing navigation drop-down:

<li class="nav-item dropdown"> <a class="nav-link dropdown-toggle" href="#" title="More Info" style="color:white;" onMouseOver="this.style.color='#e0dcdc'" onMouseOut="this.style.color='#ffffff'" id="navbarDropdown2" role="button" data-toggle="dropdown" aria-haspopup="true" aria-expanded="false">More Info</a> <div class="dropdown-menu"> <a class="dropdown-item" href="" title=""></a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="" title=""></a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="" title=""></a> <a class="dropdown-item" href="" title=""></a> <!--<div class="dropdown-divider"></div>--> </div> </li>

Please can anyone share HTML examples of how this can be achieved, and whether styling for this should be inline, or external?

I already have an example of code for the search box but don’t know if this would integrate properly as there are perhaps better options.

<li> <div class="input-group mt-2 mx-2"> <div class="form-outline w-auto"> <input type="search" id="form1" class="form-control-dropdown" /> <label class="form-label" for="form1">Search</label> </div> </div> </li>

Any advice would be appreciated.