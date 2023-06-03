Problems adding Google Search to Bootstrap Dropdown menu

With lots of help from PaulOB of the Bootstrap forum, I’ve been working on including Google Search into a Bootstrap Dropdown menu. However, we’ve run up against a problem and it has been suggested I post in the JS forum for further help and advice.

Here is the link to the thread in the Bootstrap forum.

https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/adding-a-search-box-to-a-drop-down/417199/12

Paul explains that while I can add the Google Search to my Bootstrap Dropdown menu . . .

"There is a problem though because the menu will close when you click the search and there will be nowhere for the results to display. I’m not sure there is an easy way around that. I assume that you will need to stop the bootstrap menu from closing when the area outside is clicked.

I’ve added some js to do that but now you can only close the menu from the menu button itself. This is probably a question for the JS forum now if you wish to pursue further options of that behaviour."

Can anyone suggest a way for Google Search to be added to a Bootstrap Dropdown munu without the problems we are having?

Any advice and code examples are gratefully received.