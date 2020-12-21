Active Component in Navbar and Menu Recoil

For the most part, I’m relatively happy with how it’s coming along. I’ve used React-BootStrap to replace BootStrap , JQuery , and Popper . The Navbar is responsive now. Below 990 pixels wide and the menu options convert to a hamburger menu in the upper right corner.

I’ve replaced the <Nav.Link/> s with <Link/> s because using the href= had a jarring white page while it reloads, whereas the to= retains state while loading a component. I tried adding the to attribute to a Nav.Link , but it didn’t seem to recognize it. I’m opening this issue to document 2 remaining concerns.

There is no distinction in the Navbar for the active component.

There is no distinction in the Navbar for the component. It feels like after picking a component from the menu, it should recoil automatically

live Demo fccTemplate

gitHub repo

NavBar.js

// rafc // React Arrow Function Component import React from 'react'; import PropTypes from 'prop-types'; import './NavBar.css'; import { Link } from "react-router-dom"; import Nav from 'react-bootstrap/Nav'; import Navbar from 'react-bootstrap/Navbar'; const NavBar = ({ icon, iconFCC, title }) => { return ( <Navbar fixed="top" expand="lg" className='navbar bg-primary'> <Navbar.Brand href="https://github.com/TurtleWolfe/fccTempLate" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" title="TempLate Scaffolding for Free Code Camp Projects, with FontAwesome, React-Router & Analytics"> <h2> <i className={iconFCC} /> {title} <i className={icon} /> </h2> </Navbar.Brand> <Navbar.Toggle aria-controls="basic-navbar-nav" /> <Navbar.Collapse id="basic-navbar-nav"> <Nav className="mr-auto"> {/* <Nav.Link href="/fccTempLate">Home</Nav.Link> <Nav.Link href="/quote">Link</Nav.Link> <Nav.Link href="/markdown">Home</Nav.Link> <Nav.Link href="/calculator">Link</Nav.Link> <Nav.Link href="/drum">Link</Nav.Link> <Nav.Link href="/pomodoro">Link</Nav.Link> <Nav.Link href="/about">Link</Nav.Link> */} <Link to='/fccTempLate'>Home</Link> <Link to='/quote'>quote</Link> <Link to='/markdown'>markdown</Link> <Link to='/calculator'>calculator</Link> <Link to='/drum'>drum</Link> <Link to='/pomodoro'>pomodoro</Link> <Link to='/about'>About</Link> </Nav> </Navbar.Collapse> </Navbar> ); }; NavBar.defaultProps = { title: 'fccTempLate', icon: 'fab fa-github', iconFCC: 'fab fa-free-code-camp' }; NavBar.propTypes = { title: PropTypes.string.isRequired, icon: PropTypes.string.isRequired, iconFCC: PropTypes.string.isRequired }; export default NavBar;

React-BootStrap NavBar

