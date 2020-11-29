Bootstrap navbar menu does not collapse after clicking

Hello dears; I have got an issue with Bootstrap version 4.5 navbar menu on mobile and small screen mode. I linked navbar links to sections within same page, but when I open the menu and click the link the menu does not collapse and it looks somewhat weird. here is a live example

click here , when small window screen open the toggle and click pediabooks you see that menu is still open and you should click the toggle button again to close it. My question is that how the menu collapse automatically with clicking the links? thanks for your help