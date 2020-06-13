Absolute newbie - first function question

Just started learning JS and have a question on my first function.

I am trying to add an image overlay to another image based on the condition of the text content of an h4 tag.

I am getting an error: null is not an object (evaluating ‘textStatus.textContent’)

const textStatus = document.querySelector('h4.status'); const statusText = textStatus.textContent; const mainImage = document.querySelector('.main-image'); function statusSnipe(){ if(statusText === "Rental Status: Rented"){ mainImage.classList.add('rental-snipe-rented'); }; }; statusSnipe();

As I said this is my first function - I look forward to your replies.