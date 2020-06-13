Absolute newbie - first function question

Just started learning JS and have a question on my first function.
I am trying to add an image overlay to another image based on the condition of the text content of an h4 tag.
I am getting an error: null is not an object (evaluating ‘textStatus.textContent’)
const textStatus = document.querySelector('h4.status');
const statusText = textStatus.textContent;
const mainImage = document.querySelector('.main-image');
function statusSnipe(){
if(statusText === "Rental Status: Rented"){
mainImage.classList.add('rental-snipe-rented');
};
};
statusSnipe();
As I said this is my first function - I look forward to your replies.