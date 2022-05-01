Prickly em sizing issue with Google Fonts

Google Fonts and em Auto Sizing
Hello Sitepoint, Paul, Ronpat, everybody. Okay firstly I am working on a SmartPhone with a 1080px by 2097px viewport and I’ve been trying to embrace the concept of em sizing. Below is a stripped-down version of the border radius template Paul helped me to get working and in it I’m using a few different Google Fonts.
What’s happening is when I turn my SmartPhone to landscape (wide) mode to enlarge the display the font in two of my styles – ‘.thing3’ and ‘.thing4’ – does not enlarge like the rest of the page. This is my first experience of Google Fonts and this is an issue I keep running into. I thank you in advance – anyone – for helping me diagnose what in my code is blocking these two little bits of text from enlarging like the rest of the page.
—s
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com">
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin>
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Solway:wght@300;400;500;700;800&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Crete+Round:ital@0;1&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapi,s.com/css2?family=Roboto:ital,wght@0,400;0,500;0,700;0,900;1,400;1,500;1,700;1,900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Condensed:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Fira+Sans+Extra+Condensed:ital,wght@0,100;0,200;0,300;0,400;0,500;0,600;0,700;0,800;0,900;1,100;1,200;1,300;1,400;1,500;1,600;1,700;1,800;1,900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<title>autosize ᰄ semicodin</title>
<style>
body {
margin: 3.13em 0 0;
padding: 0;
width: 100%;
font-size: 1em;
line-height: 1;
font-family: 'solway', cursive;
}
#twocolumns {
display: flex;
flex-direction: row;
justify-content: space-around;
width: 88%;
margin-left: 6%;
margin-right: 6%;
margin-bottom: 1.88em;
}
#column-a {
width: 40%;
}
#column-b {
width: 60%;
}
#rndbdr1 {
border-radius: 1.56em;
border: .63em solid black;
padding: .56em;
width: auto;
}
#rndbdr2 table {
width: 100%;
border-bottom: none; /* do not remove */
}
#rndbdr2 th {
border-radius: .31em .31em 0em 0em;
}
#rndbdr2 tr:last-child td {
border-bottom: none; /* do not remove */
}
#rndbdr2 {
background-color: white;
border-radius: .63em;
border: .31em solid black;
padding: 0em;
color: black;
border-collapse: collapse;
width: auto;
margin-top: .94em;
margin-left: 0em;
margin-right: 0em;
}
table, th, td {
border-collapse: collapse;
border-bottom: .14em solid black;
}
th {
background-color: #e3f0ff;
border-bottom: .14em solid black;
padding: .31em;
border-collapse: collapse;
width: 100%;
margin-left: 0em;
margin-right: 0em;
color: black;
text-align: center;
font-size: 1.63em;
line-height: 1.05;
font-style: italic;
font-weight: bold;
font-family: 'crete round', cursive;
}
table .leftcol {
padding-top: .06em;
text-align: right;
color: #686868;
font-size: 1.06em;
line-height: 1;
margin-left: 0px;
margin-right: .13em;
font-weight: 400;
font-family: 'fira extra condensed', sans-serif;
}
table .rightcol {
padding-top: .06em;
text-align: left;
color: black;
font-size: 1.06em;
line-height: 1;
margin-right: 0em;
font-weight: 600;
font-family: 'fira extra condensed', sans-serif;
}
.sol300 {margin: 1.88em; font-size: .75em; line-height: 1; font-weight: 300; font-family: 'solway', cursive;}
.sol400 {margin: 1.88em; font-size: .75em; line-height: 1; font-weight: 400; font-family: 'solway', cursive;}
.sol600 {margin: 1.88em; font-size: .75em; line-height: 1; font-weight: 600; font-family: 'solway', cursive;}
.sol700 {margin: 1.88em; font-size: .75em; line-height: 1; font-weight: 700; font-family: 'solway', cursive;}
#thingid {
margin-top: 50px;
margin-left: 5%;
margin-right: 5%;
color: black;
text-align: left;
font-size: .69em;
line-height: 1;
font-weight: 500;
font-family: 'solway', cursive;
}
.thing1 {
text-align: left;
margin-bottom: .75em;
color: #535353;
font-size: 1.63em;
line-height: 1;
font-weight: 400;
font-family: 'roboto', sans-serif;
}
.thing2 {
text-align: left;
margin-bottom: .75em;
color: #535353;
font-size: 1.63em;
line-height: 1;
font-weight: 400;
font-family: 'roboto', sans-serif;
}
.thing3 {
color: green;
text-align: left;
font-size: .69em;
line-height: 1;
font-weight: 500;
font-family: 'solway', cursive;
}
.thing4 {
width: 500px;
border-bottom: .25em dotted #91c8ff;
color: crimson;
text-align: left;
margin-bottom: 1.88em;
font-size: .69em;
line-height: 1;
font-weight: 700;
font-family: 'solway', cursive;
}
.groovyb {
width: 100%;
padding: 0;
margin-top: 1.3em;
margin-bottom: 1.88em;
border-top: .88em groove dodgerblue;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="twocolumns">
<div id="column-a">
<div class="thing1" style="margin-top: 1.19em">
duis lobortis pellentesque risus. aenean ut tortor imperdiet dolor scelerisque
bibendum. fusce metus nibh, adipiscing id, ullamcorper at, consequata, nulla.
</div>
</div>
<div id="column-b">
<div id="rndbdr1">
<div class="thing2">
phasellus placerat purus vel mi. in hac habitasse platea dictumst.
</div>
<div id="rndbdr2">
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th colspan="2">Lorem Ipsum sit amet, consectetuer<br />
Donec iaculis nec, gravida ac cursus</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td class="leftcol">lorem ipsum:</td>
<td class="rightcol">fusce tincidunt</td>
</tr>
<tr style="border-bottom: none">
<td class="leftcol">lorem ipsum:</td>
<td class="rightcol">fusce tincidunt</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="groovyb"></div>
<div id="thingid">
<div class="thing3">
Lorem Ipsum consectetuer adipiscing elit.<br />
<br />
Mauris vestibulum, felis et egestas ullamcorper.<br />
Mauris vestibulum, felis et egestas ullamcorper, purus nibh vehicula sem, eu
egestas nisl non justo. Fusce tincidunt, lorem nev dapibus consectetuer, leo orci
mollis ipsum, eget suscipit eros purus in ante.:<br />
<br />
At ipsum vitae est lacinia tincidunt. Maecenas elit orci, gravida ut, molestie non,
venenatis vel, lorem. Sed ultricies cursus lectus. In id magna sit amet nibh
suspicit uismod. <span class="dblue">sed lacinia. Suspendisse potenti.</span> .
Curabitur pede ede, molestie id, blandit vitae, varius ac, purus.
</div>
<div class="thing4">
Aenean aptent taciti sociosqu ad litora torquent per conubia nostra, per inceptos
hymenaeos. Integer velit mauris, convallis a congue sed, placerat id, odio. Etiam
venenatis tortor sed lectus. Nulla non orci. In egestas porttitor quam. Duis nec
diam eget nibh mattis tempus. Curabitus accumsan pede id odio. Nunc vitae libero.
Aenean condimentum diam et turpis.
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>