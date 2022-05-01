Prickly em sizing issue with Google Fonts

Google Fonts and em Auto Sizing

Hello Sitepoint, Paul, Ronpat, everybody. Okay firstly I am working on a SmartPhone with a 1080px by 2097px viewport and I’ve been trying to embrace the concept of em sizing. Below is a stripped-down version of the border radius template Paul helped me to get working and in it I’m using a few different Google Fonts.

What’s happening is when I turn my SmartPhone to landscape (wide) mode to enlarge the display the font in two of my styles – ‘.thing3’ and ‘.thing4’ – does not enlarge like the rest of the page. This is my first experience of Google Fonts and this is an issue I keep running into. I thank you in advance – anyone – for helping me diagnose what in my code is blocking these two little bits of text from enlarging like the rest of the page.

—s