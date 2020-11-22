A bit of functional programming advice needed

Say I have a series of calculations that each use the …spread operator to add a new property to an object

Note: Just an example the actual calculations don’t matter here

const calc1 = (obj) => ({ ...obj, x: obj.a + obj.b }) const calc2 = (obj) => ({ ...obj, y: obj.x + obj.c }) const calc3 = (obj) => ({ ...obj, z: obj.x + obj.y }) const total = (obj) => ({ ...obj, total: obj.x + obj.y + obj.z }) const calculations = [calc1, calc2, calc3]

I then create a calculation function using pipe

const calculate = pipe(...calculations) const result = calculate({a: 1, b: 2, c: 3}) // resulting in something like this { a: 1, b: 2, ... ... z: 9, total: 24 }

To give you a picture, I am using the above procedure on form inputs to generate a hash-map of form outputs.

It’s workable, but to refactor further what if I took out the spread operators from each function e.g.

const calc1 = (obj) => ({ x: obj.a + obj.b }) const calc2 = (obj) => ({ y: obj.x + obj.c }) const calc3 = (obj) => ({ z: obj.x + obj.y })

What if I then make a function that wraps each of those functions to do the merging for me.

const mergeWith = fn => obj => ({ ...obj, ...fn(obj) })

I then create the pipe function like so

const calculate = pipe(...calculations.map(mergeWith))

The reason I am asking this, is that I have done quite a bit of searching through the likes of ramda, underscore etc. and I can’t find anything like this mergeWith function. This makes me think my approach is unnecessarily complicating things or is flawed.