A bit of feedback on OOP, design pattern, best practice etc

First off apologies for the epic post.

As per a previous post I have been writing a number of optimized utility functions that I can use for a bit of data wrangling.

In addition as part of the exercise I have also written a timing module, which currently logs results out to the console.

Loosely following other testing modules, my module is invoked like this

// Setup const randomArray = Array.from({length: 1000000}, () => Math.floor(Math.random() * 100)); const sum = (a, b) => a + b; //Tests const reduceArrays = ( timeTests('reduce performance tests with an (Array) of one million random values') .add( 'Vanilla JS reduce', () => { randomArray.reduce(sum); } ) .add( '_.loDash reduce', () => { _.reduce(randomArray, sum); } ) .add( 'Custom reduce', () => { reduce(randomArray, sum); } ) ); reduceArrays.run(100); // 1000 iterations

It currently outputs a log like this.

Starting reduce performance tests with an (Array) of one million random values... 1. Vanilla JS reduce: 88.7 ops/sec (100 runs) 2. _.loDash reduce: 500.6 ops/sec (100 runs) 3. Custom reduce: 456.8 ops/sec (100 runs) Results compared: 1st. _.loDash reduce: 464% faster 2nd. Custom reduce: 414.7% faster 3rd. Vanilla JS reduce: slowest

Note: 1., 2. and 3. are logged one after the other as each test completes and Results compared is outputted on completion of the tests,

I am amending my module to make it a little less tightly coupled. The console logging code was intertwined with my timing methods and instead I want to be able to pass in a custom logging class/instance.

The idea being that I could have a logger that outputs to the DOM instead of the console if I so wish.

This is the main issue I could do with input on:

With regards OOP, I really am making this up as I go along, so would appreciate some feedback. Pleass go easy on me, I know I don’t deserve it

/** * timeIt - A function that measures time taken to execute a function over a number of iterations. * @param {Function} fn - The function to measure. * @returns {Function} A wrapped function that returns the start time, stop time, and number of iterations. */ function timeIt(fn) { // Updates the wrapper function with the passed functions name and toString method. const wrapper = wraps(fn); return wrapper ( /** * wrapper * @param {number} iterations - The number of times to run the function. * @param {*} args - The arguments to pass to the function. * @returns {object} The delta and iterations. */ function(iterations, ...args) { const start = performance.now(); for (let i = 0; i < iterations; i++) fn(...args); const stop = performance.now(); return { delta: stop - start, iterations }; } ); } /** * @interface * @property {Function} log - Logs a single time entry. * @property {Function} logResult - Logs the results of all time entries. */ class ConsoleLogger { log(time) { console.log(time); } logResult(times) { console.table(times); } } /** * @class * @param {ConsoleLogger} logger - An instance of a logger class. */ class Times { constructor(logger) { this.times = []; this.log = logger.log.bind(logger); this.logResult = logger.logResult.bind(logger); } add(time) { this.times.push(time); this.log(time); } } class TimeTest { constructor(id, description, fn) { this.id = id; this.description = description; this.fn = timeIt(fn); } run(iterations) { return { id: this.id, description: this.description, ...this.fn(iterations) }; } } class TimeTests { #id = 1; constructor(title, logger) { this.title = title; this.tests = new Set(); this.times = new Times(logger); } add(description, fn) { this.tests.add(new TimeTest(this.#id++, description, fn)); return this; } remove(id) { const test = find(this.tests, (test) => test.id === id); if (test) this.tests.delete(test); return this; } run(iterations = 1000) { for (const test of this.tests) this.times.add(test.run(iterations)); this.logTimes(); } clear() { this.#id = 1; this.tests.clear(); } toString() { return Serialize.toString(this.tests); } } /** * Creates a new instance of TimeTests with the given title and logger. * @param {string} title - The title for the time tests. * @param {ConsoleLogger} [logger] - The logger to use for logging the test results. * Defaults to an instance of ConsoleLogger. * @returns {TimeTests} A new instance of TimeTests. */ export default function timeTests(title, logger) { if (!logger) { logger = new ConsoleLogger(); } return new TimeTests(title, logger);

I hope the code is clear enough to reason with, thanks.