A bit of feedback on OOP, design pattern, best practice etc

First off apologies for the epic post.

As per a previous post I have been writing a number of optimized utility functions that I can use for a bit of data wrangling.

In addition as part of the exercise I have also written a timing module, which currently logs results out to the console.

Loosely following other testing modules, my module is invoked like this

// Setup
const randomArray = Array.from({length: 1000000}, () => Math.floor(Math.random() * 100));
const sum = (a, b) => a + b;

//Tests
const reduceArrays = (
    timeTests('reduce performance tests with an (Array) of one million random values')
        .add(
            'Vanilla JS reduce',
            () => {
                randomArray.reduce(sum);
            }
        )
        .add(
            '_.loDash reduce',
            () => {
                _.reduce(randomArray, sum);
            }
        )
        .add(
            'Custom reduce',
            () => {
                reduce(randomArray, sum);
            }
        )
);

reduceArrays.run(100); // 1000 iterations

It currently outputs a log like this.

Starting reduce performance tests with an (Array) of one million random values...
1. Vanilla JS reduce: 88.7 ops/sec (100 runs)
2. _.loDash reduce: 500.6 ops/sec (100 runs)
3. Custom reduce: 456.8 ops/sec (100 runs)
Results compared:
1st. _.loDash reduce: 464% faster
2nd. Custom reduce: 414.7% faster
3rd. Vanilla JS reduce: slowest

Note: 1., 2. and 3. are logged one after the other as each test completes and Results compared is outputted on completion of the tests,

I am amending my module to make it a little less tightly coupled. The console logging code was intertwined with my timing methods and instead I want to be able to pass in a custom logging class/instance.

The idea being that I could have a logger that outputs to the DOM instead of the console if I so wish.

This is the main issue I could do with input on:

With regards OOP, I really am making this up as I go along, so would appreciate some feedback. Pleass go easy on me, I know I don’t deserve it :slight_smile:

/**
 * timeIt - A function that measures time taken to execute a function over a number of iterations.
 * @param {Function} fn - The function to measure.
 * @returns {Function} A wrapped function that returns the start time, stop time, and number of iterations.
 */
function timeIt(fn) {
    // Updates the wrapper function with the passed functions name and toString method.
    const wrapper = wraps(fn);

    return wrapper (
        /**
         * wrapper
         * @param {number} iterations - The number of times to run the function.
         * @param {*} args - The arguments to pass to the function.
         * @returns {object} The delta and iterations.
         */
        function(iterations, ...args) {
            const start = performance.now();
            for (let i = 0; i < iterations; i++) fn(...args);
            const stop = performance.now();
            return { delta: stop - start, iterations };
        }
    );
}

/**
 * @interface
 * @property {Function} log - Logs a single time entry.
 * @property {Function} logResult - Logs the results of all time entries.
 */
class ConsoleLogger {
    log(time) {
        console.log(time);
    }
    logResult(times) {
        console.table(times);
    }
}

/**
 * @class
 * @param {ConsoleLogger} logger - An instance of a logger class.
 */
class Times {
    constructor(logger) {
        this.times = [];
        this.log = logger.log.bind(logger);
        this.logResult = logger.logResult.bind(logger);
    }

    add(time) {
        this.times.push(time);
        this.log(time);
    }
}


class TimeTest {
    constructor(id, description, fn) {
        this.id = id;
        this.description = description;
        this.fn = timeIt(fn);
    }

    run(iterations) {
        return {
            id: this.id,
            description: this.description,
            ...this.fn(iterations)
        };
    }
}

class TimeTests {
    #id = 1;

    constructor(title, logger) {
        this.title = title;
        this.tests = new Set();
        this.times = new Times(logger);
    }

    add(description, fn) {
        this.tests.add(new TimeTest(this.#id++, description, fn));
        return this;
    }

    remove(id) {
        const test = find(this.tests, (test) => test.id === id);
        if (test)
            this.tests.delete(test);
        return this;
    }

    run(iterations = 1000) {
        for (const test of this.tests)
            this.times.add(test.run(iterations));
        this.logTimes();
    }

    clear() {
        this.#id = 1;
        this.tests.clear();
    }

    toString() {
        return Serialize.toString(this.tests);
    }
}


/**
 * Creates a new instance of TimeTests with the given title and logger.
 * @param {string} title - The title for the time tests.
 * @param {ConsoleLogger} [logger] - The logger to use for logging the test results.
 * Defaults to an instance of ConsoleLogger.
 * @returns {TimeTests} A new instance of TimeTests.
 */
export default function timeTests(title, logger) {
    if (!logger) {
        logger = new ConsoleLogger();
    }
    return new TimeTests(title, logger);

I hope the code is clear enough to reason with, thanks.

Just to add separately.

wraps is a function that within the limitations of JS, loosely follows Python’s functools wraps

e.g.

/**
 * wraps - Updates a wrapper function with properties from the wrapped function.
 * @param {Function} fn - The function to wrap.
 * @returns {Function} A wrapped function with its own properties.
 */
function wraps(fn) {
    return function(wrapper) {
        return Object.defineProperties(
            wrapper, {
                name: Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor(fn, 'name'),
                toString: {
                    value: fn.toString.bind(fn)
                }
            }
        );
    };
}

It is used in conjunction with a Serialize module I have written, which is used in the toString method of TimeTests to output a prettified output.

e.g. if I console log an instance

console.log(`${reduceArrays}`)

I get a prettified output of the tests

Set(3) {
    TimeTest {
        id: 1,
        description: 'Vanilla JS reduce',
        fn: () => {
            randomArray.reduce(sum);
        }
    },
    TimeTest {
        id: 2,
        description: '_.loDash reduce',
        fn: () => {
            _.reduce(randomArray, sum);
        }
    },
    TimeTest {
        id: 3,
        description: 'Custom reduce',
        fn: () => {
            reduce(randomArray, sum);
        }
    }
}

Again this was somewhat inspired by Python and it’s dunder methods __str__ and __repr__. Unfortunately in JS you have to implicitly call the instances toString method. e.g. console.log(reduceArray.toString()) or console.log(`${reduceArrays}`)

Not dug into the code yet, but just for my clarity…

are both the "faster"s from… the lowest place? or from each other? It’s not immediately clear if, for example, 3rd is (pulling number out of my …) 16 seconds, 2nd is 4 (ish, work with me) seconds, and 1st is… < 1 second? 3.5 seconds? (Maybe give the baseline result in the output?)

Good question, it is based on the slowest. It is something I wasn’t sure on.

Hence being able to customise logging separately would be a good thing.

What’s the purpose of id? How is it different from the index of the set? (For that matter, why is it a set, if they’re all objects, which will inherently be unique due to the nature of Object referencing?)