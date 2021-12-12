404 not found in console laravel and ajax

JavaScript
#1

if I click heart icon to add product to wishlist it works (laravel and ajax ) but what’s the problem or what I have to check if I get 404 not found in console :

  1. Request URL:

http://localhost/%7B%7BRoute('wishlist.add')%7D%7D

  1. Request Method:

POST

  1. Status Code:

404 Not Found
and thank you very much

$(document).ready(function(){
    
    loadwishlist();
   

    $.ajaxSetup({
            headers: {
                'X-CSRF-TOKEN': $('meta[name="csrf-token"]').attr('content')
            }
        });

   


    $('.add-to-wishlist').click(function(e){
        e.preventDefault();


        @guest()
               swal("login");
            @endguest

       var product_id=$(this).closest('.product_data').find('.product_id').val();
            
           
            $.ajax({
                type: 'post',
             
                url: "{{Route('wishlist.add')}}",
                data: {
                    'product_id': product_id,
                },
                success: function (response) {
                  
                   swal(response.status);
                   loadwishlist();
                   
                   
                }
            });
        });
    });

	
	</script>
@endpush
#2

Is that the request as it is being logged in the network tab of the dev tools?

If so, you’ll need to somehow evaluate {{Route('wishlist.add')}} and make the request to whatever it evaluates to.