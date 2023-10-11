Wishlist items are not added nor updating when invoke using button to add

Hi Team

I need some help, i have wishlist and what i want to achieve when i click the button to add item from the wishlist must update item and display, then following it open up modal form for users to login. Currently its not getting at this point, but when i debug server side and client side get same message “User is not logged in”, this happends after invoked the button to add an item. What am doing wrong, please correct me, thank you.

<a href="#" class="btn border" id="cart-badge-btn"> <i class="fas fa-heart text-danger"></i> <span class="badge" id="wishlist-badge">0</span> </a>

<!-- Modal login for users adding wishlist --> <div class="modal fade" id="wishlistLoginModal" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="wishlistLoginModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog" role="document"> <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-header"> <h5 class="modal-title" id="wishlistLoginModalLabel">Login to View Wishlist</h5> <button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <span aria-hidden="true">×</span> </button> </div> <div class="modal-body"> <form id="loginForm" action="get-wishlist-product.php" method="POST"> <div class="form-group"> <label for="username">Username</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="username" name="username" placeholder="Enter your username " required> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="password">Password</label> <input type="password" class="form-control" id="password" name="password" placeholder="Enter your password" required> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary">Login</button> </form> <div id="wishlistContent"> <!-- Wishlist items will be displayed here after successful login --> </div> </div> <div class="modal-footer"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-secondary" data-dismiss="modal">Close</button> </div> </div> </div> </div>

@author:Gcobani Mkontwana

@date:11/10/2023

@script handles adding of wishlist to cart.

**/ $(document).ready(function () { // Initialize wishlist count to 0 let wishlistCount = 0; // Function to update the wishlist badge count function updateWishlistBadge() { $("#wishlist-badge").text(wishlistCount); } // Function to open the login modal when the badge is clicked function openLoginModal() { $("#wishlistLoginModal").modal("show"); } // Function to display wishlist items function displayWishlistItems() { // Here, you should make an AJAX request to your server to fetch the user's wishlist items. // Replace the following code with your actual request: $.ajax({ url: 'get-wishlist-product.php', // Replace with your API endpoint method: 'GET', dataType: 'json', success: function (response) { if (response.success) { // The server should return an array of wishlist items. const wishlistItems = response.items; // Clear the existing items in the list $('#wishlistItems').empty(); // Add each item to the list wishlistItems.forEach(function (item) { $('#wishlistItems').append(`<li class="list-group-item">${item.product_name}</li>`); }); } }, error: function (error) { console.error('Error fetching wishlist items:', error); } }); } // Listen for the "Add to Wishlist" button click $(".add-to-wishlist").click(function () { // Simulate adding an item to the wishlist const productID = $(this).data("id"); const productName = $(this).data("product-name"); const productImage = $(this).data("product-image"); // You can now send this product information to the server using an AJAX request to add it to the user's wishlist. // Replace the following code with your actual request: $.ajax({ url: 'add-to-wishlist.php', // Replace with your API endpoint method: 'POST', data: { product_id: productID, product_name: productName, product_image: productImage }, dataType: 'json', success: function (response) { if (response.success) { // If the product is successfully added to the wishlist, update the badge count wishlistCount++; updateWishlistBadge(); // If items are in the wishlist, open the login modal and display items if (wishlistCount > 0) { displayWishlistItems(); openLoginModal(); } } else { console.error('Failed to add to wishlist:', response.message); } }, error: function (error) { console.error('Error adding to wishlist:', error); } }); }); });

