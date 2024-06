I have 3 forms

login, register, and forgot password





which are all popup windows

Im trying to figure out how to submit them to the same page so anyone can use them on any page

so the forms action is

<form action="<?=$_SERVER["SCRIPT_NAME"]?>" method="POST"> would something like this work?

if ($_SERVER[‘REQUEST_METHOD’] == ‘POST’) {

if(isset($_POST[‘loginSubmit’]) || isset($_POST[‘registerSubmit’]) || isset($_POST[‘forgotSubmit’])){

}

}