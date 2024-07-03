3 forms submitted to 1 page

ok, moving on to logging in…I have
$data = []; // array to hold a trimmed working copy of the form data. will also receive the initial data when editing/updating existing data
$errors = []; // array to hold user/validation errors
// post method form processing
if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == "POST")
{
$data = array_map('trim',$_POST);
switch($data['type'])
{
case 'login':
if($data['email'] === '')
{
$errors['email'] = "Email is required";
}
else if(!filter_var($data['email'],FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL))
{
$errors['email'] = "Email must be in correct format.";
}
if($data['password'] === '')
{
$errors['password'] = "Password is required";
}
// in no errors, use the submitted data
if(empty($errors))
{
$sql = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE email=? AND password=? ";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute([
$data['email'],
$data['password']
]);
$result = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
foreach ($result as $row) {
$password = $row['password'];
if(!password_verify($data['password'], $password))
{
$errors['match'] = "User not found";
}
$_SESSION['user'] = $row;
$_SESSION['success_message'] = 'You entered the correct email/password.';
}
}
break;
the result
the password is wrong and why did the session variable not change?