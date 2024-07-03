3 forms submitted to 1 page

PHP
21

ok, moving on to logging in…I have

$data = []; // array to hold a trimmed working copy of the form data. will also receive the initial data when editing/updating existing data
$errors = []; // array to hold user/validation errors

// post method form processing
if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == "POST")
{
	$data = array_map('trim',$_POST); 

	switch($data['type'])
	{
    case 'login':
	if($data['email'] === '')
	{
		$errors['email'] = "Email is required";
	}
	else if(!filter_var($data['email'],FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL))
	{
		$errors['email'] = "Email must be in correct format.";
	}
	if($data['password'] === '')
	{
		$errors['password'] = "Password is required";
	}
	// in no errors, use the submitted data
	if(empty($errors))
	{
	    $sql = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE email=? AND password=? ";
		$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
		$stmt->execute([
			$data['email'],
			$data['password']
		]);	
		$result = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
		
		foreach ($result as $row) {
			$password = $row['password'];
			if(!password_verify($data['password'], $password)) 
			{
				$errors['match'] = "User not found";
			}
			$_SESSION['user'] = $row;	
			$_SESSION['success_message'] = 'You entered the correct email/password.';

		}
	}
	break;

the result

image
image894×281 5.1 KB

the password is wrong and why did the session variable not change?