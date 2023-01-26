1px lines blurry on Macbook retina screen

I have a UI that mimics a retro mac OS. But one thing I’m noticing is that lines that should be a crisp 1px in height appear blurry on my Macbook retina screen. But fine on my iPhone XS and non-retina monitor.

These lines are created using a 1px box-shadow which I thought might be the issue. But I’ve tried using an SVG instead and still the issue persists.

You can see an example of different approaches I’ve tried here:

This happens in Chrome, Safari and Firefox.

Anyone have any idea what is causing this issue? I guess it’s some sort of pixel-rounding issue? As depending on screen position, which line is blurred changes - but I didn’t think that’d be the case with an SVG image as well?