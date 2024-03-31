Svg color is not the same as using css background

Why is this, and can the svg color be the same as css background color?
Why are they both colored differently?
For the vertical lines.
svg
https://jsfiddle.net/5a7tveyw/
<svg width="1" height="12" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<g id="line">
<line x1="1" y1="0" x2="1" y2="12" stroke="#f6b26b" stroke-width="1"/>
</g>
</svg>
css background
https://jsfiddle.net/L7hy1r38/3/
.my-footer b {
width: 1px;
height: 12px;
background-color: #f6b26b;
position: relative;
top: 2px;
left: 0;
margin: 0 7.4px;
}