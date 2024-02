Hi,

a freelance programer created for me an app for decompressing zip archives. Its based purely on this javascript code - https://gildas-lormeau.github.io/zip.js/ and files are not stored on server.

Zip archive can be dangerous due viruses and malwares. Do I understand it right that my server will be secure if the app is pure html/javascript? This unziping will be done throught frontend and not backend. I am not programmer so I am not sure if I do understand this right.