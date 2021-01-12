Z-index quandry

I’ve got an odd z-index quandry

I’ve got an element with a high z-index which is laying UNDER an element with a lower z-index. Here is a REALLY dumbed down example.

<nav>
<ul>
  <li class="one">
      <ul class="hover">
        <li>option1</li>
        <li>option2</li>
        <li>option3</li>
     </ul>
  </li>
</ul>
</nav>
<main>
<div> content
   <div class="special">
   </div>
</div>
</main>

So if I hover over the li with class of one, the hover ul shows, positioned absolutely to the right of the list item being hovered. The hovered item has a z-index of 50. In the main content, the div with the special class has a z-index of 1, and there are no other containers in there with a z-index specified. But when I view it in the browser, the content of the div is placed on TOP of the hovered items.

Now one note is that the nav is position:fixed and I know that position fixed is a bit…funky…in terms of document flow. Could that be causing it? I tried adding position:relative in the hovered li, but that doesn’t seem to be enough.

Can you do a recreation in codepen? I could type out the possibilities of what could be the issue, but it’d be faster to spot the issue with a crude example created for us to tinker with.

If its parent is z-index:1 then that child’s z-index of 50 is only relevant to the current context of the ul. If the ul overlaps with a div that has a z-index of 1 then the div wins out if it is later in the html.

A parents z-index (other than auto) is atomic and all children are confined to the parents z-index in relation to any other elements outside that context.

I figured it out.

The nav (which was position:fixed) needed to have a z-index one higher than the element in the main. As soon as I did that, the z-index of 50 in the child element worked.