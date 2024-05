Hi… I have a custom post type called Locations. In that right now I have three locations.

Yoast sitemaps, and google, however, lists /locaitons/ as a page, which it isn’t.

Below is the site map… how to remove the first in Yoast?

https://www.myurl.com/locations/

https://www.myurl.com/locations/location-1/

https://www.myurl.com/locations/location-2/