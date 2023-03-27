XHTML: Should Doctype, Meta, and Link Be Closed As Single Tags?

Hello,

I’m following a video tutorial on XHTML. A major difference between HTML5 and XHTML is that the single tags are closed with a forward slash, i.e. <img />, <hr /> .

I was wondering if the same is to be done with doctype, meta, and link, i.e.

> <!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Strict//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-strict.dtd" /> > <meta charset="utf-8" /> > <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" /> > <link rel="stylesheet" href="./stylesheet.css" />

Thank you for your patience with my question.

Your friend,

SilverC3ll