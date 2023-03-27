XHTML: Should Doctype, Meta, and Link Be Closed As Single Tags?

1

Hello,

I’m following a video tutorial on XHTML. A major difference between HTML5 and XHTML is that the single tags are closed with a forward slash, i.e. <img />, <hr />.

I was wondering if the same is to be done with doctype, meta, and link, i.e.

> <!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Strict//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-strict.dtd" />
> <meta charset="utf-8" />
> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" />
> <link rel="stylesheet" href="./stylesheet.css" />

Thank you for your patience with my question.

Your friend,

SilverC3ll

2

For any elements within the html structure, yes. That would include meta and link, etc.

doctype is different because it’s a directive to the browsers on how to interpret the html and everything within it. So it’s not a markup tag per se and does NOT get a closing slash.