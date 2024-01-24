Xampp Server Security

I am new to php. I have installed Xampp server on Windows computer. The network where my computer is located has too many users. More than one user is connecting to the modem. How can I fully ensure the security of Xampp server in such a network structure? In other words, how do I block access to files in xampp server by other computers on the network, and how do I block access to mysql server by other computers on the network. So in short, how can I ensure the security of the Xampp server. I ask friends who have information about this to help me. Thank you in advance to everyone who wrote a reply (I wrote it using Google translate. I don’t speak English very well)