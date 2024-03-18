Writing into a file and how to lock it

I want to write into a file small piece of data but while writing i don’t want other process to access it. I would like to get an opinion from the community about this code.

$file_path = 'data_to_write.json'; // Check if the file exists if (!file_exists($file_path)) { // make empty file if not there file_put_contents($file_path, '{}'); } // Create a lock file $my_lock_file = 'my_data.lock'; // Wait until release while (file_exists($lock_file)) { usleep(500000); // Wait a bit } // Create a lock file since i am writing to it file_put_contents($lock_file, ''); // Write data to file file_put_contents($file_path, json_encode($data_toWrite)); // Remove the lock file unlink($lock_file);

Any critique would be great or better way to do this