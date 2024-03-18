Writing into a file and how to lock it

I want to write into a file small piece of data but while writing i don’t want other process to access it. I would like to get an opinion from the community about this code.
$file_path = 'data_to_write.json';
// Check if the file exists
if (!file_exists($file_path)) {
// make empty file if not there
file_put_contents($file_path, '{}');
}
// Create a lock file
$my_lock_file = 'my_data.lock';
// Wait until release
while (file_exists($lock_file)) {
usleep(500000); // Wait a bit
}
// Create a lock file since i am writing to it
file_put_contents($lock_file, '');
// Write data to file
file_put_contents($file_path, json_encode($data_toWrite));
// Remove the lock file
unlink($lock_file);
Any critique would be great or better way to do this