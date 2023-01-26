Would this be a solution?

JavaScript
I want to know if a slot in a rack is occupied.
I have a 40 slot rack.

This rack has a few slots being used.

If I try and place a device on a slot being used, I want the form NOT t be submitted and sent to a div called collision, but if no collision is found., allow the form to be submitted…

<form...  onSubmit="detectCollision(frontAssets)">
...
</form>
...
// just have the function return true or false
function detectCollision(assets = []) {    
  const selectValue	= document.getElementById('Beginning_ru').value;

  return assets.some((asset) => selectValue > asset['beginning_ru'])
}

if (detectCollision(frontAssets)) {
  document.getElementById('Collision').scrollIntoView()
}