Would this be a solution?

I want to know if a slot in a rack is occupied.
I have a 40 slot rack.
This rack has a few slots being used.
If I try and place a device on a slot being used, I want the form NOT t be submitted and sent to a div called collision, but if no collision is found., allow the form to be submitted…
<form... onSubmit="detectCollision(frontAssets)">
...
</form>
...
// just have the function return true or false
function detectCollision(assets = []) {
const selectValue = document.getElementById('Beginning_ru').value;
return assets.some((asset) => selectValue > asset['beginning_ru'])
}z
if (detectCollision(frontAssets)) {
document.getElementById('Collision').scrollIntoView()
}