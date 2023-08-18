Would splicing an array work here?

I have an array
Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[name] => h.
[asset_id] => 1
[type] => KVM
[manufacturer] => Power Products
[model] => Model A
[rackName] => rbnjik
[roomName] => gfhjhji
[room_id] => 2
[buildingName] => luke
[building_id] => 1
[site_id] => 1
)
)
which is the result of
echo '<pre>';print_r($assets);echo '</pre>';
Is there a way to only retrieve both buildingName and building_id from it and remove any duplicates?
So if I have 20 assets, 18 of t hem are in 1 building and 2 of them are in another, I could find both the buildingName and building_id of both.
You would index/pivot the data when you fetch it, using the building_id as the main array index. To get the unique/one-time information per group, such as the buildingName, you would reference the zero’th row in each group of data, then loop over all the rows in the group to reference the individual asset information.
if you are using the PDO database extension, there’s a fetch mode to use with the fetchAll() method that will index/pivot the data by the first column in the SELECT … list - PDO::FETCH_GROUP
$sql = 'SELECT assets.name,assets.asset_id,materials.type,manufacturer,model,racks.name AS rackName,rooms.name AS roomName,rooms.room_id,buildings.name AS buildingName,buildings.building_id,sites.site_id FROM assets
RIGHT JOIN materials ON assets.material_id = materials.material_id
RIGHT JOIN projects ON assets.project_id = projects.project_id
RIGHT JOIN racks ON assets.rack_id = racks.rack_id
RIGHT JOIN rooms ON racks.room_id = rooms.room_id
RIGHT JOIN buildings ON rooms.building_id = buildings.building_id
RIGHT JOIN sites ON projects.site_id = sites.site_id
WHERE projects.project_id = '.$project_id.' AND assets.operational_status = 1';
$result = $pdo->query($sql);
$assets = $result->fetchAll();
//then
$sql = 'SELECT buildings.building_id.assets.name,assets.asset_id,materials.type,manufacturer,model,racks.name AS rackName,rooms.name AS roomName,rooms.room_id,buildings.name AS buildingName,buildings.building_id,sites.site_id FROM assets
RIGHT JOIN materials ON assets.material_id = materials.material_id
RIGHT JOIN projects ON assets.project_id = projects.project_id
RIGHT JOIN racks ON assets.rack_id = racks.rack_id
RIGHT JOIN rooms ON racks.room_id = rooms.room_id
RIGHT JOIN buildings ON rooms.building_id = buildings.building_id
RIGHT JOIN sites ON projects.site_id = sites.site_id
WHERE projects.project_id = '.$project_id.' AND assets.operational_status = 1';
$result = $pdo->query($sql);
$buildings = $result->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP);
That way, it would be in the new array?