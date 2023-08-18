Would splicing an array work here?

I have an array

Array ( [0] => Array ( [name] => h. [asset_id] => 1 [type] => KVM [manufacturer] => Power Products [model] => Model A [rackName] => rbnjik [roomName] => gfhjhji [room_id] => 2 [buildingName] => luke [building_id] => 1 [site_id] => 1 ) )

which is the result of

echo '<pre>';print_r($assets);echo '</pre>';

Is there a way to only retrieve both buildingName and building_id from it and remove any duplicates?

So if I have 20 assets, 18 of t hem are in 1 building and 2 of them are in another, I could find both the buildingName and building_id of both.