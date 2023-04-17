WordPress Plugin Install Error

Thallius: Thallius: You need to read the docs of the plugin to find the supported PHP versions.

You are right, either could be the case.

It could be that the PHP version is old, and the newer plug in doesn’t work with it.

Or the plugin is old and does not work in the new PHP version.

Though I’m not taken with the idea of reverting to an unsupported PHP version, to the end of being able to use an obsolete plugin. In that case I would go with looking for an up to date plugin for a current version.

I am making assumptions about the relative ages of the PHP version/plugin, but I guess we are talking about pre version 8.0 if functionallity is breaking between them.